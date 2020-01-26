Billie Eilish may have secured the record for being the youngest #1 on the Hottest 100 yesterday, but I reckon she might be in trouble when it comes to next year’s countdown – bubba Ryan has gone viral after his dad recorded his bébé squeals for a year and turned them into an iconic AC/DC rendition.
“I recorded my son making baby noises,” father of the year Matt MacMillan captioned the YouTube vid, which has already amassed close to 2 million views, “figured out the notes he made, and arranged them into “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.”
Check out the video below, and prepare to be shook(eth) all night long.
In the video below, Matt offers some behind-the-scenes info into the song’s creation, explaining how he had over 80 clips to use from and began with percussion-sounding noises, before arranging the rest of the sounds by pitch. Incredible stuff. The Grammys is quaking. ARIAs could never.
I think it’s safe to say that baby Ryan has a long and prosperous music career ahead of him, don’t you think?Image: YouTube / Matt MacMillan