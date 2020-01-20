Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles was released last week, and fans are already speculating that Ariana Grande features with some un-credited guest vocals in at least one of the tracks.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Ariana Grande with her Sweetener World tour, but it looks like she might’ve found some time to record some guest vocals for her ex-boyfriend’s album.

Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but fans are convinced the female background vocals in I Can See are absolutely Ari’s. And honestly, it’s a pretty convincing theory.

It’s not exactly out of the realm of possibilities for Ariana to feature on a song on Mac’s posthumous album. She’s previously honoured her late ex-boyfriend with a tribute at Coachella.

The album was released more than a year after Miller (real name Malcolm James McCormick) died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in September 2018. At the time of his death, he was just 26-years-old.

Prior to his death, Ariana and Mac collaborated on a number of songs including Grande’s The Way and Miller’s My Favourite Part.

Ari is yet to confirm or deny the rumours, but she did post a cryptic silent video of what looks like Mac Miller playing the piano, which could potentially hint at her feature.

Not to mention, she tweeted this on January 16, just one day before the album’s release.

i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

Her representatives told Vulture they had “no comment” regarding the alleged feature, which seems like a weird thing to say if she actually had no part in it.

Regardless of what her representatives have said, fans are convinced this is her.

i’m listening to mac’s new album and low key i am pretty sure it’s ariana’s vocals on “i can see” ??? i’m crying pic.twitter.com/7NVUoQz17m — Michelle Platti ???????? (@michelleplatti) January 17, 2020

Wow the supposed Ariana grande vocals on I can see is making me very emotional right now — . (@knockoutxo) January 19, 2020

ariana grande’s background vocals in I Can See pic.twitter.com/Dn89wtcFux — m (@_gnarlymarlee_) January 20, 2020

do I hear @ArianaGrande’s vocals on mac’s “I can see” ? my heart pic.twitter.com/dESfyd75YM — marcelino (@asapmarcelino) January 17, 2020

