The nominations for the 2022 ARIA Awards are in and the competition’s looking mighty stiff. House kings RÜFÜS DU SOL lead this year’s noms with a whopping seven nods while Melb punks Amyl & The Sniffers and bleep bloop boy Flume follow closely with six nominations each.

Baker Boy, Vance Joy and The Kid LAROI have also nabbed five ARIA nominations apiece and it really sounds like this year’s awards are going to be a hot contest. Who will clean up all the pointy plaques this year?

Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion is set to be the stage for the first ARIA Awards with a live crowd since 2019. The Aussie music industry’s night of nights will be hosted by national icon Natalie Imbruglia and an elite shitposter with the voice of an angel, Lewis Capaldi.

Had the pleasure of teaching some American radio hosts the words nonce, minge and clunge today — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) September 27, 2022

Honestly very ready for this energy to hit prime time telly later next month.

Amyl & The Sniffers, Baker Boy, Gang Of Youths, King Stingray and RÜFÜS DU SOL are all up for the biggest ARIA award of the night — Album Of The Year — highlighting all the stellar records coming out of Australia in the last 12 months.

But one of the categories and its nominated artists has drawn a bit of flack this year. Typically each of the 27 ARIA award categories is made up of five nominations but keen eyes noticed the “Best Soul/R&B Release” only has four artists vying for the win.

“We go on and on daily about the strength of the domestic R&B scene and how the talent (particularly female) is world class,” one critic said.

“And they can’t even find a fifth nominee?”

Producer and taste-maker Hau Letukefu noted that artists can only be nominated if they’ve cracked the ARIA chart that year. So perhaps the real issue here is more the lack of recognition or breakthrough Australian R&B and soul artists are having on the local music charts.

Unfortunately, by their criteria, this is correct. Artists/releases have to chart on the ARIAs for them to be eligible. Obviously that has to change tho because we’ve seen some of the best R&B/soul been made these last few yrs in Aus since forever. We need to see that recognised — Hau (@hauiebeast) October 12, 2022

The 2022 ARIA Awards will be broadcast live around Australia on Thursday, November 24 and you can tune in on Channel 9, 9Now and YouTube.

Check out the full list of nominations below and get your tips in for those publicly voted awards, if that’s your thing.

Here Are Your 2022 ARIA Awards Nominations

Album of the Year presented by Neumann

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel In Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Best Solo Artist

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Daniel Johns – FutureNever (BMG/ADA)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Ruel – Growing Up Is____ (RCA/Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Group

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Midnight Oil – Resist (Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Beddy Rays – Beddy Rays (Independent/Ditto Music)

Bella Taylor Smith – Look Me In The Eyes (EMI Music Australia)

Harvey Sutherland– Boy (Clarity Recordings/Virgin Music Australia)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner Music)

Best Pop Release

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. May-A) (Future Classic)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – On My Knees (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Vance Joy – Clarity (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Dance / Electronic Release

Confidence Man – Tilt (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Harvey Sutherland– Boy (Clarity Recordings/Virgin Music Australia)

Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Barkaa – Blak Matriarchy (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Chillinit – Family Ties (420 Family / Virgin Music Australia)

Day1 – MBAPPÉ (feat. KAHUKX) (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI & Fivio Foreign – Tokyo to Paris (Columbia/Sony Music)

Best Soul / R&B Release

Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

KIAN – SHINE (EMI Music Australia)

Vanessa Amorosi – City Of Angels (Scream Louder/MGM)

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA

Archie Roach – One Song (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Genesis Owusu – GTFO (Ourness)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Rock Album

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody (AWAL Recordings)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Alex the Astronaut – How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Warner Music Australia)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Missy Higgins – Total Control (Eleven: A Music Company / Universal Music Australia)

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Vika & Linda – The Wait (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)

Best Country Album

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing (ABC Music)

Amber Lawrence – Living for the Highlights (ABC Music)

Andy Golledge – Strength of a Queen (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

Casey Barnes – Light It Up (Casey Barnes Entertainment/ Chugg Music)

Georgia State Line – In Colour (Cheatin Heart Records/Virgin Music Australia)

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

Dune Rats – Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA)

Northlane – Obsidian (Believe/Rocket)

Shihad – Old Gods (Warner Music NZ)

The Chats – Get Fucked (Bargain Bin Records / The Chats via Ingrooves)

Thornhill – Heroine (UNFD/The Orchard)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Charlie Collins – Undone (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Bamboos – Hard Up (BMG/ADA)

The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria – Live At Hamer Hall (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Thornbird – Thornbird (Thornbird/MGM)

William Crighton – Water and Dust (ABC Music)

Best Children’s Album

Benny Time – Benny and Friends (Independent)

Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative (ABC Music)

The Beanies – Let’s Go! (ABC Music)

The Wiggles – ReWiggled (ABC Music)

Van-Anh Nguyen – The Princess And The Piano (Universal Music Australia)

PUBLIC VOTED ARIA AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube

Apple Crumble – Lime Cordiale, Joe Neathway (Chugg Music)

Blak Matriarchy – Barkaa, Selina Miles (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) – Luude, Peter Hume (Sweat It Out / Warner)

Every Side Of You – Vance Joy, William Bleakley (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

GTFO – Genesis Owusu, Uncle Friendly (Rhett Wade-Ferrell) (Ourness)

Hertz – Amyl and The Sniffers, John Angus Stewart (Virgin Music Australia)

I Don’t Wanna Leave – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Katzki (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Lydia Wears A Cross – Julia Jacklin (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) – Flume (Future Classic)

Wish You Well (feat. Bernard Fanning) – Baker Boy, Macario De Souza (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

Amy Shark – See U Somewhere Australia Tour 2022 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me Tour 2022 (Virgin Music Australia)

Baker Boy – Gela Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – The Conversations Australian Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

Genesis Owusu – Genesis Owusu & The Black Dog Band (Ourness)

Midnight Oil – RESIST. THE FINAL TOUR. 2022 (Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour (Columbia/Sony Music)

The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour (ABC Music)

Thelma Plum – The Meanjin Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Song of the Year presented by YouTube

Clinton Kane – I Guess I’m In Love (Columbia/Sony Music)

Dean Lewis – Hurtless (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) (Future Classic)

Joji – Glimpse Of Us (88rising/Warner Records)

Jolyon Petch feat. Reigan – Dreams (TMRW)

Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – On My Knees (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones And I – Cloudy Day (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Clarity (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Most Popular International Artist

ABBA – Voyage (Universal Music Group/Polar Music International)

Adele – 30 (Columbia/Sony Music)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music Group)

Drake – Certified Lover Boy (OVO/Republic/Universal Music Group)

Ed Sheeran – = (Atlantic Records/Warner Music)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony Music)

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You (Atlantic Records/Warner Music)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Columbia/Sony Music)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (Mercury/Republic/Universal Music Group)

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) (Republic/Universal Music Group)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

David Collins-White – Haberfield Public School, Haberfield, Eora Nation, NSW

Jane Nicholas – Willandra Primary School, Seville Grove, Noongar Land, WA

Kath Dunn – Wollondilly Public School, Goulburn, Gundungurra Land, NSW

Matt Orchard – Apollo Bay P-12 College, Apollo Bay, Gadubanud Territory, VIC

ARTISAN ARIA AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Adnate for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran for Alex the Astronaut – How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Warner Music Australia)

Jonathan Zawada for Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Kayla Flett, Gabi Coulthurst & Dimathaya Burarrwanga for King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

Seshanka Samarajiwa, Zain Ayub & Tasman Keith for Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone (AWAL Recordings Ltd)

Mix Engineer – Best Mixed Album

Cassian for RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Dann Hume & Eric J Dubowsky for Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Eric J Dubowsky for Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Paul McKercher for Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Producer – Best Produced Album presented by Neumann

Amyl and the Sniffers & Dan Luscombe for Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Courtney Barnett & Stella Mozgawa for Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Pip Norman, Rob Amoruso, Morgan Jones, Carl Dimataga, Willie Tafa & Jerome Farah for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

ARIA FINE ARTS AWARD

Best Classical Album

Amy Dickson, Colin Currie, Lothar Koenigs, Yvonne Kenny, David Zinman, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Markus Stenz & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Ross Edwards: Frog and Star Cycle / Symphonies 2 & 3 (ABC Classic)

Lachlan Skipworth – Chamber Works, Vol. 2 (Cygnus Arioso)

Luke Howard – All of Us (Mercury KX/Universal Music Australia)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis – The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works By Carl Vine (ABC Classic)

Tamara-Anna Cislowska & Guests – Duet (ABC Classic)

Best Jazz Album

Barney McAll – Precious Energy (Extra Celestial Arts)

Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson & Jonathan Zwartz – Another Dance (Lionsharecords/The Planet Company)

Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island ([PIAS] Australia/Inertia Music)

Sam Anning – Oaatchapai (Earshift Music/The Planet Company)

Springtime – Springtime (Virgin Music Australia)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti – River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (ABC Classic)

Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse (Original Score) (Independent)

In Hearts Wake – Green Is The New Black (UNFD/The Orchard)

Maria Alfonsine with Itunu Pepper – Akoni (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (MADBS Composing Palace)

Matteo Zingales – A Fire Inside (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (ABC Music)

Best World Music Album

Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight & Aviva Endean – Hand to Earth (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)

Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – History Has A Heartbeat (Independent/The Planet Company)

Mista Savona – Havana Meets Kingston Part 2 (ABC Music)

Parvyn – Sa (Parvyn Music/Gaga Digi)

William Barton & Véronique Serret – Heartland (ABC Classic)