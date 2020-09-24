It’s happening, one of the 5 Seconds Of Summer lads has announced his first solo record, and we’ll be hearing tunes from it really bloody soon. Ashton Irwin, who has made his name as the drummer of the ultra-huge Aussie pop punk outfit, has announced he’s venturing out solo from 5SOS and releasing a full debut album in late October.

Taking to Twitter early this morning (because early birds get the worms and also it was like 1pm in Los Angeles) Ashton dropped bulk deets about his incoming solo album, Superbloom, and that he’s dropping the first single at 9pm Pacific time. Which is today for us, so keep your eyes peeled for that one – it’ll land with us around 2pm this arvo.

It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I proudly announce that I am releasing my first solo record on Oct 23. #Superbloom explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on. Pre-save now: https://t.co/72uSEOl7n0 pic.twitter.com/49NUn7yJg8 — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) September 23, 2020

Ashton went on to explain the meaning behind the first single – Skinny Skinny – and how it explores his personal grappling with body dysmorphia and his mission to “live truthfully, to live without self- doubt, and without self destruction”.

When writing this song I thought of myself and many other young peoples’ struggles with body image, particularly body dysmorphia. It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form & I’m feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in my mind — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) September 23, 2020

This debut release marks the first solo venture from the 5SOS lads, who have been producing and releasing music consistently since 2011. But don’t think that this venture into solo territory marks the end of one the 5SOS juggernaut – the band released their fourth studio album Calm earlier this year and are set to tour it next year.

Ashton noted that he’s thankful for being in a band that gives him space and opportunity to explore his own creativity outside of the 5SOS group, which we do love to see.

I’m ridiculously excited to share this with you, it feels like this record has been over a decade in the making. It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) September 23, 2020

You can preorder the new album right now, and set an alarm for when that first single drops this arvo, folks.