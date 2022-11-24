The Full List Of Folks Who Copped A Shiny New Piece Of Metal At The 2022 ARIA Awards

It’s that time of year when the crème de la crème of the Australian music industry is weaponised — I mean celebrated — with giant spiky trophies at the ARIA Awards.

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Amyl & The Sniffers and Flume led the nominations pack after massive years respectively while Baker Boy, Vance Joy and The Kid LAROI headed into the night with five noms each.

The Hordern Pavilion was awash with celebs in full tizzy for the first ARIAs back in person since 2019. There’s nothing like sitting at home in your trackies and critiquing a red carpet and the ARIAs always turn out some incredible fashions.

I need this easy, breezy and gorgy suit Baker Boy is rocking.

Genesis Owusu ate, demolished and left no crumbs.

Gagging for G Flip and Chrishell Stause making their red carpet debut. Praying Stause got amongst it during the banging performances, which she bloody loves to do according to G.

Miss Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins looking like a ray of gosh darn sunshine. The sunflowers in the hair! The yellow eyeshadow! Simply divine.

TYSM Brittany Hockley for this hot pink mini dress in a scuba suit-esque material moment.

Thelma Plum, queen of my heart (and ear drums) looking truly ravishing. Shaking at those red gloves!

Dami Im can throw champagne in my face any day.

Domenica Calarco‘s makeup artist deserves a raise.

Gagging for the TNs! Dylan Alcott, you quite simply never miss.

Low key detest the Dangerfield-esque bag but Chloe Hayden is undeniably looking cute as hell.

Yelling at this unhinged moment from Flume. Kudos to him for finding Converse to go with his ruby red tights and short shorts.

So without further ado, here’s everyone that nabbed a hefty silver spike at this year’s ARIA Awards.

Here’s The Winners List Of The 2022 ARIA Awards

Album of the Year presented by Neumann

WINNER: Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel In Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Best Solo Artist

WINNER: Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Daniel Johns – FutureNever (BMG/ADA)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Ruel – Growing Up Is____ (RCA/Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Group

WINNER: Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Midnight Oil – Resist (Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

WINNER: King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Beddy Rays – Beddy Rays (Independent/Ditto Music)

Bella Taylor Smith – Look Me In The Eyes (EMI Music Australia)

Harvey Sutherland– Boy (Clarity Recordings/Virgin Music Australia)

Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner Music)

Best Pop Release

WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL – On My Knees (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. May-A) (Future Classic)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)

Vance Joy – Clarity (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Dance / Electronic Release

WINNER: Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner Music)

Confidence Man – Tilt (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Harvey Sutherland– Boy (Clarity Recordings/Virgin Music Australia)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

WINNER: Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)

Barkaa – Blak Matriarchy (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Chillinit – Family Ties (420 Family / Virgin Music Australia)

Day1 – MBAPPÉ (feat. KAHUKX) (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI & Fivio Foreign – Tokyo to Paris (Columbia/Sony Music)

Best Soul / R&B Release

WINNER: Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

KIAN – SHINE (EMI Music Australia)

Vanessa Amorosi – City Of Angels (Scream Louder/MGM)

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA

WINNER: Archie Roach – One Song (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Genesis Owusu – GTFO (Ourness)

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody (AWAL Recordings)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

WINNER: Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Alex the Astronaut – How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Warner Music Australia)

Missy Higgins – Total Control (Eleven: A Music Company / Universal Music Australia)

Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Vika & Linda – The Wait (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)

Best Country Album

WINNER: Casey Barnes – Light It Up (Casey Barnes Entertainment/ Chugg Music)

Adam Brand – All Or Nothing (ABC Music)

Amber Lawrence – Living for the Highlights (ABC Music)

Andy Golledge – Strength of a Queen (I OH YOU/Mushroom)

Georgia State Line – In Colour (Cheatin Heart Records/Virgin Music Australia)

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

WINNER: The Chats – Get Fucked (Bargain Bin Records / The Chats via Ingrooves)

Dune Rats – Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA)

Northlane – Obsidian (Believe/Rocket)

Shihad – Old Gods (Warner Music NZ)

Thornhill – Heroine (UNFD/The Orchard)

Best Blues & Roots Album

WINNER: William Crighton – Water and Dust (ABC Music)

Charlie Collins – Undone (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Bamboos – Hard Up (BMG/ADA)

The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria – Live At Hamer Hall (Ivy League Records/Mushroom Group)

Thornbird – Thornbird (Thornbird/MGM)

Best Children’s Album

WINNER: The Wiggles – ReWiggled (ABC Music)

Benny Time – Benny and Friends (Independent)

Teeny Tiny Stevies – How To Be Creative (ABC Music)

The Beanies – Let’s Go! (ABC Music)

Van-Anh Nguyen – The Princess And The Piano (Universal Music Australia)

PUBLIC VOTED ARIA AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube

WINNER: Every Side Of You – Vance Joy, William Bleakley (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Apple Crumble – Lime Cordiale, Joe Neathway (Chugg Music)

Blak Matriarchy – Barkaa, Selina Miles (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) – Luude, Peter Hume (Sweat It Out / Warner)

GTFO – Genesis Owusu, Uncle Friendly (Rhett Wade-Ferrell) (Ourness)

Hertz – Amyl and The Sniffers, John Angus Stewart (Virgin Music Australia)

I Don’t Wanna Leave – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Katzki (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Lydia Wears A Cross – Julia Jacklin (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) – Flume (Future Classic)

Wish You Well (feat. Bernard Fanning) – Baker Boy, Macario De Souza (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

WINNER: The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour (ABC Music)

Amy Shark – See U Somewhere Australia Tour 2022 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me Tour 2022 (Virgin Music Australia)

Baker Boy – Gela Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Budjerah – The Conversations Australian Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Gang Of Youths – Angel in Realtime. (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

Genesis Owusu – Genesis Owusu & The Black Dog Band (Ourness)

Midnight Oil – RESIST. THE FINAL TOUR. 2022 (Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour (Columbia/Sony Music)

Thelma Plum – The Meanjin Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Song of the Year presented by YouTube

WINNER: Tones And I – Cloudy Day (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Clinton Kane – I Guess I’m In Love (Columbia/Sony Music)

Dean Lewis – Hurtless (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) (Future Classic)

Joji – Glimpse Of Us (88rising/Warner Records)

Jolyon Petch feat. Reigan – Dreams (TMRW)

Luude – Down Under (ft. Colin Hay) (Sweat It Out/Warner)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – On My Knees (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles (Columbia/Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Clarity (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Most Popular International Artist

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony Music)

ABBA – Voyage (Universal Music Group/Polar Music International)

Adele – 30 (Columbia/Sony Music)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music Group)

Drake – Certified Lover Boy (OVO/Republic/Universal Music Group)

Ed Sheeran – = (Atlantic Records/Warner Music)

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You (Atlantic Records/Warner Music)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Columbia/Sony Music)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (Mercury/Republic/Universal Music Group)

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) (Republic/Universal Music Group)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

WINNER: Matt Orchard – Apollo Bay P-12 College, Apollo Bay, Gadubanud Territory, VIC

David Collins-White – Haberfield Public School, Haberfield, Eora Nation, NSW

Jane Nicholas – Willandra Primary School, Seville Grove, Noongar Land, WA

Kath Dunn – Wollondilly Public School, Goulburn, Gundungurra Land, NSW

ARTISAN ARIA AWARDS

Best Cover Art

WINNER: Adnate for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran for Alex the Astronaut – How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater (Warner Music Australia)

Jonathan Zawada for Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Kayla Flett, Gabi Coulthurst & Dimathaya Burarrwanga for King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)

Seshanka Samarajiwa, Zain Ayub & Tasman Keith for Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone (AWAL Recordings Ltd)

Mix Engineer – Best Mixed Album

WINNER: Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Cassian for RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Dann Hume & Eric J Dubowsky for Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)

Eric J Dubowsky for Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Paul McKercher for Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder (Prawn Records/Inertia Music)

Producer – Best Produced Album presented by Neumann

WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Amyl and the Sniffers & Dan Luscombe for Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Virgin Music Australia)

Courtney Barnett & Stella Mozgawa for Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk! Records/Remote Control Records)

Flume – Palaces (Future Classic)

Pip Norman, Rob Amoruso, Morgan Jones, Carl Dimataga, Willie Tafa & Jerome Farah for Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

ARIA FINE ARTS AWARD

Best Classical Album

WINNER: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis – The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works By Carl Vine (ABC Classic)

Amy Dickson, Colin Currie, Lothar Koenigs, Yvonne Kenny, David Zinman, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Markus Stenz & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Ross Edwards: Frog and Star Cycle / Symphonies 2 & 3 (ABC Classic)

Lachlan Skipworth – Chamber Works, Vol. 2 (Cygnus Arioso)

Luke Howard – All of Us (Mercury KX/Universal Music Australia)

Tamara-Anna Cislowska & Guests – Duet (ABC Classic)

Best Jazz Album

WINNER: Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island ([PIAS] Australia/Inertia Music)

Barney McAll – Precious Energy (Extra Celestial Arts)

Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson & Jonathan Zwartz – Another Dance (Lionsharecords/The Planet Company)

Sam Anning – Oaatchapai (Earshift Music/The Planet Company)

Springtime – Springtime (Virgin Music Australia)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

WINNER: Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti – River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (ABC Classic)

Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse (Original Score) (Independent)

In Hearts Wake – Green Is The New Black (UNFD/The Orchard)

Maria Alfonsine with Itunu Pepper – Akoni (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (MADBS Composing Palace)

Matteo Zingales – A Fire Inside (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (ABC Music)

Best World Music Album

WINNER: Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – History Has A Heartbeat (Independent/The Planet Company)

Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight & Aviva Endean – Hand to Earth (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)

Mista Savona – Havana Meets Kingston Part 2 (ABC Music)

Parvyn – Sa (Parvyn Music/Gaga Digi)

William Barton & Véronique Serret – Heartland (ABC Classic)

Well folks, that’s it for the 2022 ARIA Awards. See ya next year to celebrate some more banging Australian talent.