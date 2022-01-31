PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Sharesies to announce the brand-new podcast, Unlikely Investors.

If you’re like me and imagine men in suits yelling “BUY! SELL! BUY!! SELL!” when you think of investing, there’s a good chance you think investing is too complicated and difficult for you. But because young Australians should start looking forward to their futures, we’ve made a podcast featuring stories from Australian creatives and finance whizzes about their own investment journeys, to inspire you to start thinking about what you can do to start yours.

It’s called Unlikely Investors, because duh: rather than get any stuffy finance experts to suck the air out of the room, we’ve enlisted two of our fave podcasters Lachlan Bradford and Robbie Hicks, who co-host the excellent Funny Business, which tackles the week’s biggest topics in the suit & tie world with a smart-casual, witty outlook.

True to the podcast’s name, Lach & Rob aren’t your traditional investors, but over the eight-episode series, they’ll share their own experiences getting into the field with our podcast partners Sharesies; the Sharesies platform is a Kiwi-born platform that lets you buy shares & ETFs (if you don’t know what that means, you need to listen!) across Australian, New Zealand and US markets with no minimum investment — aka, whether you have 1c or $1M, you have the same access to investment opportunities. They’ll detangle the jargon, explore what market fluctuations mean, and look at how to build a portfolio without getting overwhelmed.

To kick off the first episode, the duo chat to Sharesies’ own director and co-founder Brooke Roberts, who speaks of her own investment journey, and provides some tips on how to start out. Other guests include rapper B. Wise, ultimate slashie Flex Mami, and NFT artist Bianca Beers who all have unique perspectives on what it means to invest in your future — and how they’ve done it to get to where they are today, and where and how they’re looking to invest long-term.

Find the first episode above, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

All investing involves risk. T&Cs and fees apply for use of the platform provided by Sharesies Limited. This article is provided by Sharesies AU Pty Limited, as an authorised representative of Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited (AFSL No. 337927).