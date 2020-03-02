A TikTok video has gone viral for depicting exactly how stinking rich Jeff Bezos is, and it has blown my fucking mind.

We all know Jeff Bezos has too much money. $116 billion USD, to be precise.

In case you weren’t already aware, that is an unfathomable amount of wealth. Most of us can’t even comprehend *just* how rich Bezos actually is.

A 32-year-old e-commerce consultant named Humphrey Yang recently posted a video to his financial literacy TikTok account, in which he used rice to show what $100,000, $1 million and $1 billion actually looks like.

It’s truly fascinating stuff.

Most of us are on less than $100,000 per year, so it can be easy to just lump every rich guy into one category. Millionaire? Billionaire? Who cares, eat them all!

But this video is a truly eye-opening look at the insane wealth imbalance in the world.

After the success of the first video, Humphrey decided to specifically show how much money Bezos has. Spoiler alert: it is too much money.

One grain of rice is equal to $100,000. While most of us have a fraction of a single grain, Mr Bezos has enough to feed the whole damn country.

Jeff Bezos has 26kg of rice.

Let that sink in.

TWENTY SIX KILOGRAMS.

I have less than one grain of rice and this guy has 26kg.

Naturally, Twitter went wild over this video because we’re out here working our asses off for a measly half-grain of rice while Bezos could feed the whole damn village.

I can’t stop thinking about that rice illustration that person did to show how rich Bezos is, using each grain of rice as a symbol of 100K, and how many people I know who don’t even have 1 grain. Like the lowest unit of measurement in the illustration is still beyond us.???????? — ???????????????????? (@thetrudz) February 28, 2020

If $100k – enough to radically transform most Americans’ lives for the better – were a single grain of rice, we can make piles to see the difference between what a “wealthy” working professional has vs what the abominably, avariciously rich, such as Jeff Bezos, have. https://t.co/b23F7i8rYx — JD (@donutdisaster) February 28, 2020

How do we expect Jeff Bezos to pay all these taxes when the guy only has like 2 large bags of rice. — David Hughes (@david8hughes) February 29, 2020

Even presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren got in on the action, using it to exemplify how much tax Bezos would be paying if she wins the 2020 election.

Under my #WealthTax, Jeff Bezos would pay approximately $7.3 billion, which would be just about three and a half pounds of this 58 pound mountain of rice. https://t.co/vCVpxNUDKU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 29, 2020

If this isn’t a sign that we need to eat the rich, I don’t know what is.