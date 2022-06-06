PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with moomoo to finally get you into investing.

Alright, so you’ve heard a tonne about investing, micro-investing, crypto, bitcoin and everything in between. You’ve witnessed your friends rave about how they’ve managed to cash out a nifty little nest egg without lifting a finger. You’ve watched the SNL NFT skit, and you still don’t know what the hell they are.

If you’ve yet to dip your toes into the stock market, it’s easy to feel like you’ve been left behind on this ride. However, never fear — there are plenty of ways to get started.

One of those avenues is the share trading app moomoo, which has just launched in Australia. Having already seen success in the US, Hong Kong and Singapore, moomoo has over 18 million users across its network worldwide.

Given how stoked moomoo are to have launched in Aus, it’s offering access to a range of extra goodies including free shares to those who open an account and make a deposit before June 30th.

Some of the perks include 180 days of brokerage-free trading and free level two US market data after opening a new account, receiving a free Australian share after depositing any amount plus two free US shares after depositing $2000 of more.

Sounds pretty darn neat, right?

Given a bunch of investing apps have popped up over the last few years, one key point of difference fo moomoo is the free ‘level two quotes’ on US stocks.

Level two data gives users in-depth price information on stocks and the opportunity to view real-time market bids and trades (which displays the supply and demand of the price levels). With this visibility, you’ll actually be learning about how the stock market works throughout the process too, rather than going in blindly.

So, if you’re ready to finally get in on the investment convo in your group chat or tell your parents that you do have your financial sitch sorted, head on over to the moomoo website to find out more.

In Australia, securities products and services in moomoo are offered by Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd, an Australian Financial Services Licensee (License no. 224663) regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.