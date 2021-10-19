PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with CareSuper to help sort out your future.

Purchasing a home is an enormous investment and you may feel it’s out of reach because of the exorbitant prices of the property market. If you fell asleep at even just the sight of my first sentence, then I’m about to wake you the hell up!

I’ve compiled a list of the most affordable and liveable suburbs in every state, which are within 25kms of the nearest capital city plus their perks, including up-and-coming hotspots, beautiful parks and recreation and the comforts of city living.

You’ll notice that NSW and Victoria have a significantly higher price average than the rest of the states, so perhaps it’s time for an interstate sea change?

Arncliffe, NSW

Median House Price: $670k (unit)

Located 11 kilometres south of the Sydney CBD, Arncliffe has a mix of older, established homeowners (who have lived in the area for decades) and younger professionals and families. In terms of properties, you’ll find Victorian-style terraces, Federal-style homes, California bungalows, and mid-rise apartments. While you’re best to travel a few kilometres for the nightlife, Arncliffe has the best Lebanese food and is a stone’s throw away from Rockdale Shopping Plaza. Even better yet, you’re also close to the many beaches of Botany Bay and Cooks River.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Ashfield, NSW with a median house price of $675k, (8kms from the CBD)

Evatt, ACT

Median House Price: $755k (house)

Part of the Belconnen District, Evatt is a quiet neighbourhood with plenty of parks. It’s the perfect location for outdoor lovers, because of the hiking and cycling trails and borders Copland Drive, Owen Dixon Drive, William Webb Drive and Ginninderra Drive, meaning it is easily accessible.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Charnwood, ACT with a median house price of $395, 799 (19kms from the CBD)

Maidstone, VIC

Median House Price: $760k (house)

Located in the western suburbs, Maidstone offers an affordable option within 10 kilometres of Melbourne’s CBD. This leafy suburb is at least 8% cheaper than the surrounding suburbs of West Footscray, Footscray, Pascoe Vale South, and Preston. It has great public transport into the city and has several parks which run along the Maribyrnong River.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Albanvale, VIC with a median house price of $513,500 (20kms from the CBD)

Tingalpa, QLD

Median House Price: $560k (house)

Now that I’ve discovered this suburb, I’m flying the Sydney coop to buy in Tingalpa, QLD. Located just under 10kms from the Brisbane CBD. This is the perfect suburb to raise kids down the track since it’s home to numerous schools, playgrounds, lagoons, and walking trails. Earlier this year, Tingalpa was named the best value for money for house buying.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Strathpine, QLD with a median house price of $437,500 (22kms from the CBD)

Cannington, WA

Median House Price: $350k (house)

Located eight kilometres from Perth’s CBD, Cannington in WA is so affordable, that it is roughly 41% cheaper than other places in the western state. The suburb is quiet, however it still offers the luxury of living with surrounding facilities including public transport into the city, easy access to the airport. Plus, there’s a trampoline park and a Westfield. HELL YEH!

Honourable Suburb Mention: Armadale, WA with a median house price of $255k (25kms from the CBD)

Ottoway, SA

Median House Price: $204k (unit)

The average age of Ottoway is actually 20 to 39 and, according to Domain, 62% of the population owns their own home. Located 12kms from the Adelaide CBD, there are some stunning beaches here, making for a great day out. Plus, due to its high affordability, it’s the perfect place to buy your first home.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Rosewater, SA with a median house price of $211,221 (11kms from the CBD)

Risdon Vale, TAS

Median House Price: $355k (house)

Located nine kilometres outside of Hobart, Risdon Vale is home to some very affordable real estate. Nearby you will find the Risdon Brook Park and Dam (complete with a four-kilometre walking track) which has stunning views of Mount Wellington. This suburb has a great sense of community and great public transport into the state’s capital.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Gagebrook, TAS with a median house price of $215k (21kms from the CBD)

Gray, NT

Median House Price: $359k (unit)

Gray is an inner-city suburb of Palmerston and situated 23 km from the Darwin CBD. Most notably, Gray offers some unique culturally respectful Indigenous Arnhem Land experiences, 4WD safaris and even Howard Springs National Park. This micro-suburb is filled with rich culture, outdoor experiences and a small-town vibe.

Honourable Suburb Mention: Woodroffe, NT with a median unit price of $341k (22.5 kms from the CBD)

