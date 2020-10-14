has partnered with Unilever to help us bring pollution down to zero.

The planet has felt borderline apocalyptic recently, right? I mean, here in Aus we started the year with fire, moved onto flood, watched habitats disappear and a virus take over. Greta Thunberg is crying, koalas are dying, and we’re stuck at home using waaaay too much (not super sustainable) laundry detergent in an effort to both literally and metaphorically clean up our lives – can we please just do something about climate change already?

In good news, there are people, nations and companies out there doing their climate bit. Like, by 2021 Costa Rica’s electricity production is going to be 100 per cent renewable. Go you, Costa Rica! Jacinda Adern (all hail the queen) got her Zero Carbon Bill passed. And then there are companies like Unilever which is helping make homecare products more sustainable through its Clean Future Strategy.

But while we love a good AUD1.6 billion investment from the big guys, it’s slightly less feasible for us mere mortals to take climate action. Or is it? We came up with a few ways you can take eco-action without putting your fragile bank account in jeopardy:

Change to a green energy provider

This is a no-cost move you can make and it’s a winner for the environment. There are a heap of better alternatives to the big, pro-fossil fuel energy companies out there. You can just consult this handy dandy green guide and find a provider that suits you and your enviro-friendly ethics.

Buy good homecare brands

Brands that are good for the planet, good for your washing and good for your wallet. Omo (or Persil if you’re a Kiwi) just released a more sustainable reformulation featuring a bunch of additional naturally-derived ingredients. This means the products have less reliance on fossil fuels for cleaning (which are used to develop heaps of cleaning products, who knew?).

It’s a big step in cleaning up the homecare sector – replacing outdated chemistry with game-changing thinking that puts renewable sources of carbon at its core. Even better, their bottles are made with recycled plastic and are 100% recyclable.

Bit wary of green products that are better for the planet but cost a fortune and/or ruin your gear? Fear not – this Omo range is guaranteed to dominate those tough post-work drinks burger stains without costing more than your average Joe cleaning products.

Plant all the natives

Up for a bit of gardening now that the weather is warmer? Looking to grow your green thumb? If your green spaces need a bit of a facelift, think about planting natives. These guys require less water, fertilisers or pesticides plus they’re already specifically designed for our climate.

Hit the op shop

When it comes to sustainable living, second-hand clothing can’t be beaten. Avoid the consumerist, capitalist mentality and start shopping at thrift stores, garage sales and flea markets. Hell, you don’t even have to leave the house now that Depop is here.

Buy your home-care in bulk

We get it, sustainable home-care can be super expensive. A million bucks for laundry detergent? No thanks. Half a home loan for natural dish soap? Get out of town. But in good news, bigger really is better when it comes to sustainability – so take climate action and buy in bulk. Omo’s range of liquids come in sizes up to 6L, hint hint.

Get on your bike

Looking to limit your carbon footprint? Start by taking fewer car trips. If you can, swap the four wheels for two wheels and start cycling across town. It’s good exercise and better for the air to breathe. Win/win.

Start a compost pile

Or better yet, build your own veggie garden. Live in the city? No worries. Grab a few pallets and a couple of hanging herb gardens and you’ve got yourself a grow-your-own-oasis. Nothing says ‘minimal food miles’ than a veggie garden out the back. The planet will thank you for it.