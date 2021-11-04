PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Cancer Council Victoria, the largest non-profit cancer research fund in VIC, to help support people impacted by cancer and fundraise for a good cause.

We all want to be better humans, right?

To actually use up the vegetables in the fridge, to call our mum more often than once every few weeks and to help out the causes that matter to us. But how do you fundraise as an adult? Besides the ol’ running a marathon for charity (you’re a real trooper if you do, though) sometimes fundraising just doesn’t seem, well… fun.

If you haven’t raised money for a good cause since slinging Freddo Frog choccies in the school quadrangle then here are some untradish ideas to get those good Samaritan juices flowing.

Dry December

What’s more untraditional than abstaining from alcohol during the loosest month in the Gregorian calendar? You’re tempted by work Christmas parties, end-of-lockdown celebrations, BBQs at your mates’ place.

Resist it all and give the money you would’ve spent on a bar tab to a cause that’s close to your heart. Friends and family who admire your dedication can chip in for charity and you can flex on all your mates who did Dry July because honestly, this is way tougher.

Chop Those Locky D Locks

Okay this one isn’t exactly revolutionary BUT I can guarantee that we’re all feeling a ~little~ more hairy as most of us emerge from some form of lockdown. You can ask your friends and fam for donations in exchange for you shaving or lobbing off those locks to help out charities like the Cancer Council. If you’re not into the chop, then opt to emerge from the end of this cursed year with a new dyed look. Orange is said to be the colour of 2022 so make of that what you will.

Swap the Socks for Silver (and Gold) and Raise Money For Xmas/ Your Bday

If your birthday falls at the end of the year when everyone is already being a tight-ass with Christmas pressie buying then firstly, sorry but secondly, ask your pals to donate to a charity of your choice in lieu of a gift.

You’re not given useless junk that will live under your bed until you move house and your friend’s hard-earned pay cheque is going to a good cause. A win-win for everyone.

24-Hour Marathons

Just because running isn’t your thing doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the hectic endorphin rush of completing a challenge. Why not create your own lengthy marathon?

If you can’t stop talking for more than five minutes then pledge to go 24 hours without opening your gob. If your friends always comment on your phone addiction then hand it over to your mate for a day (scrolling Instagram on your laptop can also be banned). Whatever it is, make sure it’s challenging enough for your friends and family to pay good money to watch you to see it through. It’s all for a charitable cause, right?

Party For A Cause

With half of the country being stuck in and out of lockdowns all year, I probably don’t need to give you an excuse to gather your mates together but why not also be the host with the most and organise a fundraising party?

If you’re a trivia nut then arrange an at home game with an entry fee going towards charity, or how about creating a skills event to brag about all of those lockdown hobbies? I’ll personally be showcasing how to knit a scarf, FYI. Bypass the pub trivia while it’s impossible to snag a booking and party with a cause because every dollar counts in the charity game.