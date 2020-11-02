PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Westpac to tell you about their new Altitude Rewards Card

We all spend money. It’s a fact of modern life. Unless you’ve gone completely off-grid and are living in a Burning Man-esque, cashless utopia somewhere off the coast of Costa Rica then 1) jealouuusss and 2) my bet’s on you owning a savings account. And perhaps a credit card to boot.

You do, don’t you? I knew it. You look like the type. But do you know how to make your everyday transactions – like when you buy burgers on Friday’s and when you fuel your chariot with sweet, sweet petrol – actually work for you and your bank account? Because spending money can, in fact, help you make more money.

Grab yourself a rewards card

First thing’s first, if you don’t have a rewards card you should get yourself one, stat. Westpac has this handy little guy – Altitude Rewards – if you’re in the market. The beauty of a rewards card is the more you use it to pay for your everyday life things, like flights and dinners and music streaming, the more points you collect. Points that you can then redeem on other fun life things.

Actually use those coffee coupon things

You know those coffee voucher cards that your local barista hands you every now and then? Where they stamp every coffee you buy and when you eventually rack up five or ten then you get a freebie? You should totally just use them. You’re chugging like 17 strong flat whites a week, so why not make the addiction work for you? It’s basically free money.

Buy local, local, local

It’s not a monetary perk necessarily but it’ll make you feel good plus you’ll be fuelling your local economy. Whether it’s frequenting the same cafe every Sunday or shopping at the farmer’s market down the road, you’ll be nabbing good karma perks plus a few mates rates discounts if you start calling your barista by name.

Redeem your points for cashback

Okay, we’re going back to the rewards card situation. Did you know that you can actually redeem those points for cashback? Cold hard credit, direct to your card. How’s that make you feel? If cash doesn’t get you going, then rest assured that you can redeem ya points for gift vouchers or even frequent flyer points.

Go forth and be spending savvy, friends. May the balance be ever in your favour.