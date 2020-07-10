Some excellent news for your Golden Goose collection comes today with an announcement from Tuchuzy, one of Sydney’s longest running and most iconic fashion retailers.

A spokesperson for the company has stated that the Bondi institute has “regained control” and has come out of voluntary administration thanks to the “support and willingness to shop local from the community”.

This follows their announcement in early June that Tuchuzy, known for their stock of luxury and emerging international and Australian brands, had entered voluntary administration amid the dire 2020 retail market caused by bushfires, coronavirus and a pre existing difficult retail environment.

Daria Sukic, who founded Tuchuzy in 1995 (as well their online store in 2013) and continues to work as the company’s director said “There have been a lot of sleepless nights.”

“It’s been a challenge for me as an entrepreneur. We know we have to continue to strengthen our operations and take the time to listen to our customers and suppliers to earn back their trust. Without the support of our customers, team and suppliers, today could have been a very different type of announcement.”

However, getting back on top hasn’t exactly been easy. Over half of Tuchuzy’s team has been dismissed in the process, they also lost their HQ in Mascot, with their operations team returning to work out of the flagship store on Bondi Beach.

Tuchuzy are now focusing on “giving back” and putting the spotlight on the makers and creators. For the next eight weeks, Tuchuzy will be using their space to support an art exhibition dedicated to Bondi Beach. The collection, titled TIDAL, is curated by local Artist Amy Finlayson from The Fin Collection.

Voluntary admin has been the Grim Reaper for fashion retailers in 2020, affecting Seafolly, Bardot, Tigerlily, Kikki K, Jeanswest and Colette just to name a few. It’s certainly nice to see Tuchuzy turn things around. This is a glimmer of hope for other fashion retailers.