You know what I really love? Free stuff. I know, I know, everybody loves free stuff, but it is truly like heaven to me and I will do whatever I can to get my hands on things for zero dollars.
So, with my birthday less than a month away, I decided to calculate exactly how much stuff I can cop for absolutely nothing.
Most brands offer some sort of birthday “gift”, but as a certified Cheapo™, I’m not interested in discount codes and buy-one-get-one-free offers. I just wanted to calculate exactly how much I can get using the “it’s my birthday” card. So, without further ado, here’s a comprehensive list of all of the things you can cop for $0 for your birthday
Sure, you can cop even more freebies if you make the most of the buy-one-get-one-free offers, half price deals and various percentages off you can get on your special day. But let’s be real here, we’re in a recession and maybe you don’t have extra money to spare. Thankfully, there’s a whole heap of stuff you can get without having to spend a cent.
If you play your cards right, you could cop 13 free meals, 7 free drinks, 12 free desserts/snacks, $35 worth of vouchers, a free set of eyebrows and a $1 entry to see some giraffes at the zoo. The actual dollar value varies depending on which meals/drinks you choose, but it’s easily a couple of hundred dollars worth of stuff for literally zero dollars.
All the Aussie brands offering birthday freebies:
Subway: Free 6-inch sub. Sign-up required. Valued at up to $7.95.
T2 Tea: Free full-sized takeaway cup. Sign up required. Value unknown.
Ali Baba: Free kebab. Sign up required. Valued at up to $11.90
Boost Juice: Free smoothie or juice for Vibe Club members. Valued at up to $7.80.
San Churro: Free churros for two for el Social members. Valued at $16.
Muffin Break: Free muffin during your birthday month. Valued at $4.50.
The Coffee Club: Free coffee. Valued at up to $4.80.
Montezumas: Free main meal. Valued at up to $21.95.
Gloria Jeans: Free drink. Valued at up to $5.60.
Spud Bar: Free spud or salad. Valued at up to $13.60.
Krispy Kreme: 4 pack of Original Glazed doughnuts + free doughnut for signing up. Valued at $10.95.
Mrs Fields: Free cookie. Valued at $1.99.
Baskin Robins: Free scoop of ice-cream. Valued at $7.50.
Lord Of The Fries: Free fries with sauce. Valued at $6.
Jamaica Blue: Free slice of cake. Valued at $6.50.
Chatime: Free bubble tea. Valued at $5.50.
Salsas: Free burrito or bowl. Valued at up to $12.95.
Sumo Salad: Free salad. Valued at $9.95.
Nandos: Free regular meal if you’ve used your membership in the last six months. Valued at up to $16.45.
Noodle Box: Free noodles. Valued at $11.95.
Gelatissimo: Free scoop of gelato. Valued at $5.50.
Gelato Messina: Free scoop of gelato after initial $10 spend on app. Valued at $5.30.
Cold Rock: Free ice cream with one mix-in. Valued at $6.60.
Hungry Jacks: Free whopper. Valued at $7.70.
Oporto: Free Bondi Burger value meal + $5 sign up voucher. Valued at $25.10.
Pancake Parlour: Free sweet pancakes. Valued at $15.
Starbucks: Free drink. Valued at up to $8.
Grill’d: Free drink. Valued at up to $5.50.
Red Rooster: Free meal. Valued at up to $13.50.
Taco Bell: Free meal. Valued at $10.95.
Wok In A Box: $15 voucher.
Kikki K: $10 voucher – no minimum spend.
JAG: $20 voucher – no minimum spend.
Hoyts: Free small popcorn or choc top. Valued at $8.20.
Taronga Zoo: $1 entry on your birthday.
Benefit Cosmetics: Free brow appointment. Valued at a whopping $34.
Priceline: $5 voucher.
If you make the most of every deal listed above, you can get a whopping $379.19 worth of stuff for the sweet ol’ price of zero dollary doos.
If you know of any more free things I can get for my birthday, please email me because I am cheap as chips: lavender.baj@pedestriangroup.com.auImage: Fox