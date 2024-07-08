Amazon Australia Is Hiding Gift Cards Worth $500 to $1000 Around Syd & Melb

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Amazon Australia to let you know about Prime Day.

Okay internet sleuths, it’s time to put on your detective hat and hit the streets, because there are big prizes to be won.

Amazon Australia is gearing up for its most epic Prime Day sale, its longest ever yet across 16-21 July, by recruiting Treasure Hunter Australia to hide some Amazon.com.au gift vouchers worth $500 and $1000 around Melbourne and Sydney.

Kicking off today in Sydney, the treasure hunt will run until Friday July 12 , followed by Melbourne starting Monday July 15 up until Friday July 19. From Monday to Thursday, you could discover a $500 Amazon.com.au gift card hidden somewhere in each city. The stakes will be raised on the Friday of each week with a huge $1,000 Amazon.com.au gift card out in the wild.

But don’t worry, you won’t have to go wandering without any clues hoping you stumble across it. Treasure Hunter Australia will be hiding the gift cards across different suburbs in Sydney and Melbourne. They’ll also be posing hints on their Instagram for Aussies to start hunting. So you better follow their IG so you don’t miss any clues.

If you’re one of the lucky hunters who can track down a gift card before anyone else, you’ll be prepped for this upcoming Prime Day and score heaps of discounted items.

If you’re unfamiliar with Prime Day, once a year, every year, Amazon sets a day (or six) to offer huge discounts on items for Prime Members. These include electronics, home and kitchen wares, everyday essentials, video games, books, toys, and clothes.

To take advantage of Prime Day offers, you do need to be a Prime Member. Thankfully, the Amazon.com.au gift cards also cover the cost of a Prime membership, so you can easily sign up and have plenty left to splurge with on the huge deals on offer. If you haven’t tried Prime before, you can unlock a 30 day free trial before paying $9.99 a month or $79 annually, to enjoy the many year-round benefits, including fast, free and convenient delivery.

There will be deals on hundreds of thousands of products including huge brands like Apple, Dyson, Finish, Instant Pot, Sony and North Face, as well as Australian small business brands, such as Sydney-based pet accessory business Dog Friendly Co. and Melbourne-based non-alcoholic cocktail brand, Naked Life Spirits.

You can also use a Prime Sub so you can watch The Boys, Fallout and my personal favourite TV Show, Swamp People, all year round.

Best of luck tracking these ones down folks and be sure to respect your fellow treasure hunters while out and about.

Amazon.com.au Gift Card Terms and Conditions apply

Image Credit: Hunted