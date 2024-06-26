7 Unusual Spending Hacks That Will Actually Help You Save Big Bucks ‘Cos Cozzie Livs & All That

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with People’s Choice to help make banking easy.

Call me a smelly off-putting Vinyl collector who’s too into Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon the way I’m about to talk about Money.

Money. Is there a right way to spend it? Probably. Countless books exist sharing tips on how to save money, how you can make it and how to spend it appropriately. We’ve all probably followed the advice at some point, whether that’s by drafting a budget or tracking all of our expenses. But there’s no denying it takes a massive mental toll to constantly think about money, and how much you can’t afford.

I want actionable money-saving tips that I can incorporate into my own life without having to actively think about money all the time. Small adaptations to my routine, convenient ways to stay on top of my finances and how to hunt down good discounts.

So, I went around my office asking my co-workers about their unique spending hacks that helped them save money in the long run.

Emily – Carry around cash

It’s way too easy to buy stuff online and feel like you haven’t just dropped a quarter of your paycheque in one day. So I’ve started taking out cash to shop with. Seeing my wallet get emptier and feel lighter adds a reasonable amount of guilt when it comes to retail therapy. It’s helped me be more conscious of my spending since it’s not invisible money.

Rachael – Find an easier way to track expenses

I used to keep track of my spending habits and budget in my Notes app. But, I just got a People’s Choice Everyday Living Account, and I use it to easily check my balance on my phone without pulling up my poorly made “expense report” while making a purchase. Saves me heaps of time and embarrassment.

Mateus – Delay purchases

I’m a big fan of stalking and delaying purchases. If I want to buy a bit of camera or computer gear I’ll wait a week or two. If it’s actually important and fulfils a need, I’ll be constantly reminded that I need it, and if I just wanted some retail therapy then I’ll have forgotten about it by that time. More often than not, waiting also nets me a better deal than if I bought it on impulse.

Alex – Take advantage of grocery discounts

Do your grocery shopping late at night. You’ll always score big discounts on meat and poultry.

Jasmine – Spend a little to save in the long run

I recently bought my partner a fancy schmancy coffee machine for his birthday. While it was expensive upfront, it’s already cut our coffee spending right back as the quality is just as good at home as it is at a cafe. It proves that spending a little more to invest in quality products can save you money in the long run.

Nick – Find convenient frozen meals

If you’re someone who feels beyond knackered after a work day, keep some frozen meals or a rotisserie chicken on hand to save you from ordering takeout. It won’t taste as good as a greasy pizza but it’ll save you heaps in the long run.

Dave – Make use of movie discounts

Go to the movies on discount days because they’re half off. Which means you can get two movies for the price of one.

