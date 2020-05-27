Luxe stationary label An Organised Life has stepped into the Zodiac monogramming business for the astrology obsessed. In other words, you can now add your star sign to the label’s sexy as hell notebooks and diaries.

I have seen my fair share of luxe notebooks in my life – I horde them, not joking. So I mean it when I say An Organised Life’s notebooks are pretty. And because I’m obsessed with notebooks, I’m going to talk about nothing else for a few minutes.

An Organised Life enlisted LA based astrologer, Natalia Benson, to write all the zodiac blurbs that you can find on the first page of the notebook. The pages are all lined on luxe, off-white acid-free paper and come packaged in a sleek black box. If that doesn’t scream TREAT YOURSELF, I don’t know what will.

The notebook contains 50 pages (double sided). That’s plenty of pages to write all your thoughts down on after a particularly strenuous or fabulous day. Or maybe you just want to rant about Glenn, the choice is yours.

These goodies cost $15.95 a pop. You can check out the Zodiac notebook collection right here.

If the paper notebooks don’t tickle your fancy though, you can also get the gold zodiac symbols monogrammed on the diaries and vegan leather notebooks too.

An Organised Life also offer personalised customisation on a number of select products, including the notebooks.

The monogram is available in five foil options: gold, silver, white, blind, and black gloss. 1 to 3 characters will be stamped complimentary, but 4-8 characters will set you back $12.95. You can check out your options here.

I mean, we are physically headed back to work soon… should probably start organising all my notes and stuff… I just bought a notebook from Papier. Somebody please send me some self-control.