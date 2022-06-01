Tinder’s ‘Big Rainbow’ Needs A Home In One Of These 4 Towns & You Can Vote On Which One

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Tinder to find a home for their 'Big Rainbow'.

Back in March, Tinder announced that it would be unveiling their ‘Big Rainbow’ at Mardi Gras celebrations, in the middle of the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney.

Given that Australia has a well-documented love affair with ‘big’ things (we’ve got over 150 of them), Tinder’s vision was for the Big Rainbow to find a lasting home somewhere in a rural town. To do so, you were asked to suggest which town you thought could use a zhuzh (and a new icon to represent LGBTQIA+ pride and inclusion).

After receiving thousands of suggestions, Tinder has worked with the community to unveil a deserving shortlist of just four regional towns — Broome, WA, Daylesford, VIC, Hay, NSW and Katherine, NT. You can cast your final vote for which town you reckon should be the home of the Big Rainbow right here until June 30th.

The Big Rainbow was designed in collaboration with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and First Nations community. It is part of a greater project to raise awareness about the disconnection and isolation that some of the LGBTQIA+ community face in less populated areas of Australia. Tinder also pledged $100,000 to support regional LGBTQIA+ organisations working in rural communities as part of The Big Rainbow Project too.

“We’ve been blown away by the level of support for the Big Rainbow from every corner of the country. The Big Rainbow Project is a long-term commitment for us, a deepening of our support to the Australian LGBTQIA+ community beyond the urban centres,” said Tinder Australia Country Director Kristen Hardeman.

“We encourage each and every Australian to make their voice heard on the preferred home for the Big Rainbow in regional Australia where it can be a beacon for diversity, inclusion and self-expression.”

So folks, get voting, and you’ll soon have a new, wholesome road trip pit-stop to take a piccie with.