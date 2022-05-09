PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with CareSuper to bring our game show, Who Cares Wins, to life.

Do you live for game shows? Do you sit on your couch, yelling at the TV ‘I could answer that!’. Perhaps your eyes well up as a hard-working Aussie battler wins a sum of cash that will change their lives forever? If yes, oh boy do we have exciting news for you.

PEDESTRIAN.TV and CareSuper are launching a brand new game show because, honestly, there’s not enough wholesome family entertainment out there these days. Titled Who Cares Wins, our super excellent game show will see six everyday PTV fans (and CareSuper members) undergo mentally and physically strenuous challenges. Like Survivor… but in an air-conditioned studio not an arid regional Queensland town.

ANYWAY, across this video series, hosted by actor, presenter and heartthrob Tai Hara, the contestants will battle it out, make tough financial decisions and eliminate their competitors. The prize? Bragging rights for the rest of their lives that they finally went on a game show. Aside from that? A cold, hard cash prize of $2,000 and sessions with a financial advisor* so they can keep building their wealth.

As Olympian and CareSuper ambassador Giaan Rooney keeps score, super tips will also be showcased because let’s be real – we could all use a little financial TLC from time to time.

Keep your eyes excitedly peeled Grant-Denyer-style for Who Cares Wins. The first ep will be live on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s social media account on the 10th of May.

May the odds be ever in your favour, contestants.

