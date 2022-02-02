Aussie researchers are asking the general public what brings them pleasure for a new survey and no, that’s not in a horny way (mostly).

The goal of the research is to “provide a snapshot of the nature and extent of Australians’ pleasures”. It’s been dubbed the National Pleasure Audit which is a very sexy title.

Given the absolute clusterfuck hellfire of the last few years, it’s nice to know that people want to find out what makes us feel good instead of feeling existential dread.

The Audit is being run by Dr Desirée Kozlowski from the Southern Cross University. In great news for the horn-buckets she’s open to hearing about people’s sexy pleasures too.

“I would like people to be very honest. So if they give me information about titillating things that give them pleasure that’s absolutely great,” she told the ABC.

“I wouldn’t want them to make something up just to shock the researchers, but there’s absolutely no judgement here.”

Side note, can we PLEASE bring back the word titillating into our collective vocabs? I’d really appreciate that.

If your brain is so fried by the constant cycle of disheartening news that you can’t remember the last time you felt genuine joy, Kozlowksi has some suggestions.

She said that savouring the lil pleasures in life like “the smell of coffee and the warm feeling of the cup in your hand” can actually improve your resilience on a daily basis.

I’ve decided to insert a list of small joys here that I reckon are pretty universal: when a cat (or dog or parrot if you’re allergic) gives you the smoochies, your housemate unpacking the dishwasher, hospo workers complimenting your outfit, the first sip of a yummy drink on a sweaty day.

I’m glowing from within at the mere thought.

According to Kozlowski, embracing the little joys in life is also really good for you.

I hate to admit it but I can see the logic that scrolling through Twitter every second I’m not at work is probably not great for the old menty and physical health.

“Lower rates of depression and anxiety, higher psychological wellbeing, better immunity, and there’s even links with longevity,” Kozlowski said.

Funny how separating yourself from your anxiety cube and instead looking around at the many beautiful, exciting or simply nice things in life makes you feel good!

The researchers are asking all Aussies over the ages of 18 to take the survey.

So, if there’s anything out there that floats your boat or tickles your pickle you can check it out here.