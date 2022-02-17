PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with The Body Shop and Minus18 to conduct a survey to elevate the voices of the queer community in Australia.

Look, it’s no secret that the current government does not give a rats about LGBTQIA+ issues. From forcing the queer community’s rights to be debated during the 2017 gay marriage plebiscite to the current Religious Discrimination Bill, this country continues to fail LGBTQIA+ people.

With up to 21% of Australian high school students identifying as LGBTQIA+, it’s never been more important to protect queer people and queer youth, in particular.

Given the purposeful omission of options for queer, trans, and enby folks in the 2021 census, The Body Shop and LGBTQIA+ youth support charity, Minus18 have decided to whip up their own survey, especially for the queer community.

What will this survey achieve, I hear you ask?

The legends are hoping for the survey to be the largest of its kind (!!) to help elevate and champion the voices that have otherwise been ignored. The findings will also aim to better understand the needs of LGBTQIA+ Australians and help Minus18 to keep doing the bloody amazing work they do.

LGBTQIA+ allies are also welcome to contribute to the survey and help drive change.

This is so overdue and maybe with a little push, we can get these stats in front of the government and enact some much-needed change.

Fill out the survey here.