As a known Sweaty And Anxious Bitch, keeping cool is not one of my strong suits. Literally or metaphorically.

Plus I live in a tiny Sydney sharehouse on a main road with no air-conditioning, meaning that every night I lie in a puddle of my own hot filth waiting for the sweet caress of sleep.

And the thing valiantly trying to get me through the long, hot summer nights? A $20 Kmart fan that I’m 90% sure is causing my allergies to flare up by projecting a thin stream of dust onto me while I sleep.

In case you can’t tell, the fan has only been a partial success so far.

READ MORE I Was Today Years Old When I Found Out Ceiling Fans Have Both Summer & Winter Settings

But thanks to TikTok, there’s a new fan hack that’s so bleedin’ obvious that I can’t believe I never thought of it before.

According to TikTok user Lottie Dalziel, the best spot for the fan is in front of an open window.

Mind. Blown.

Lottie explains that you wanna utilise any breeze you can to help cool down your room.

“Place them by any windows or doorframes to push that breeze in and around your room. If you leave them in the middle of the room you’re just blowing hot air everywhere,” she said.

Immediately sending this info to my housemate group chat in a valiant effort to help deal with the sweat puddle accumulating on our couch.

Also, according to one of the comment on the TikTok, fans only work because you sweat.

This mind-boggled me so I put on my research hat and dug deep into the fan fans corners of the internet.

Fans don’t actually cool down the room you’re in. Instead, they create something called a wind chill effect.

Fans blow the air around your room which then makes it easier for said air to evaporate your sweat. Your sweat evaporating cools you down by reducing your body heat.

Maybe this is common knowledge but I am genuinely in shock. Please don’t come for me in the comments.

I clearly need to retake a Year 9 science class.

Currently devastated to hear that blowing my electricity bill by leaving my fan on 24/7 was a bad idea, actually.