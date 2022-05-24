Have you ever sat there watching Selling Sunset and thought “gee I’d really love to bring that #balenciagabossbitch energy into my tiny WFH setup? Maybe you’re 17 episodes deep into a marathon watch, Christine Quinn is off on some elaborate party plan and you’re there eyeing off the décor of the Oppenheim Group office.

Well, it’s your lucky day because you can absolutely sort yourself out with the main insane staple of the office setup: the desk.

Maximalist interior design dream couple Josh and Matt put up a TikTok recently of them furniture shopping in Melbourne. In the vid, they explore a few different stores and just casually mention that they found the Selling Sunset desk that looks like a plane’s wing.

Hold up, the desk from Selling Sunset? Like THE ones that are always a pain point when new realtors join the office and then it’s a tense game of musical chairs while they figure out where to sit (it’s never in Christine’s spot, btw).

Fuck me, it’s the one and the same.

Coco Republic — a very chic furniture and design house — sells the exact silver gaudy desks seen in the hit Netflix show I simply cannot stop watching.

These ‘Aviator Blackhawk Desks’ are from British furniture label Timothy Oulton. If you couldn’t guess it they’re “a daring design inspired by military aircraft” which is certainly… something. I mean they literally look like a bent wing of an aeroplane and that’s definitely some kind of statement to make in your Hollywood luxury real estate business.

Want this as your go-to desk where you take very important calls and organise escrow and generally bitch about everyone with your workmates (read: housemates and/or plants)? Well, this could be yours for the low, low price of $6795.

Sure, it might cost a good six months’ rent and hey maybe it won’t actually fit in your crowded sharehouse but you can sit your fake Birkin on it and act like you haven’t just made a life mistake as painful as Davina‘s $75mill listing.