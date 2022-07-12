Those Bougie Robo Vacuums That Clean While You Sleep Are Up To $900 Off Today & That’ll Do Me

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Please don’t ask me why, but for years cartoons led me to believe that the future was going to be all hoverboards and robot vacuum cleaners. And while hover-boards are yet to successfully happen (ahem Elon, hello?! You there?!), robo vacuums have surprisingly advanced quite quickly.

Robot vacuums are super appealing because of the minimal effort required by their owners. After a few uses, these little cordless machines learn their way around your home using sensors and cameras to pick up all the surface-level dirt and dust. You’ll have to be patient with it, though, they tend to ‘feel’ their way around the room by bumping into walls and furniture, so it may take a few goes before your robo vacuum properly learns the layout of your room.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now find robot vacuums at every price point. Some robot vacuums are even up to a whopping $900 off. Each robot vacuum comes with a variety of advanced features like room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins, cameras, AND some even mop, too! Sadly, you can’t avoid vacuuming forever though, especially if your home’s mostly carpeted. Robot vacuum cleaners simply don’t have the same kind of suction power as a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum, so while the carpet might look clean on the surface, it’s still recommended you give it a proper vacuum for a deeper clean on the reg.

That said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff, so if you’ve got a pet (or a rug) that sheds like a demon, it could be a worthwhile investment, so you don’t feel shit under your feet every day. Yuck!

To get the most out of your robo vacuum cleaning, you’ll need to clean the filters, dust bins and brushes regularly, so it stays as hygienic and effective as possible.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of robo vacuums currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day so that you can find your new little house helper.

Robot vacuum cleaners

Coredy R750-W Robot Vacuum was $319.95, now $223.99 (save $96)

If you’re desperate for a robo vacuum but don’t want to drop some major coin, we feel you. That’s where this Coredy baby comes in. Not only is it a lot cheaper than its other robot vacuum counterparts, but it still offers epic features like 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming, powerful suction and an intelligently controlled mopping system. It also comes with an app and smart-home connectivity. Perfect for first-timers.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner was $999, now $399 (save $600)

The Ecovac Deebot N8 is a gift sent straight from the Gods. Fitted with an efficient, versatile cleaning solution thanks to an integrated two-stage vacuum and mopping system and total wireless control, your robot does all the hard work for you, no matter where you are.

It’s also quiet, employs smart protection cleaning and has multiple cleaning modes depending on what type of surface your bot is working on.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ was $1,499, now $699 (save $800)

The DEEBOT N8+ is the big sister of the N8 and comes with an innovative auto-empty station controlled by the app. You can empty your bot when it’s full without coming into contact with the dust. This baby also boasts increased suction power to handle troublesome pet hair and dust in the house for anyone fighting off any indoor allergies this winter season.

ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner was $1799, now $899 (save $900)

Fitted with state-of-the-art TrueDetect 3D technology. The DEEBOT OZMO T8+ uses a 3D scanning algorithm and TrueMapping to precisely detecting even the smallest of obstacles in the room to avoid collisions, getting stuck or tangled. It offers a deep clean with superior cleaning efficiency. It is ensured with ECOVAC’s powerful pressure-retention suction system and the OZMO mopping technology that consists of a water tank so you can enjoy a vacuum and mop in one go. The T8+ comes with an auto-empty station that holds up to 30 days of dust and dirt with the station’s disposable dust bag.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, was $1,799, now $1,231.61 (save $567.39)

This more bougie vac is described as none other than a ~genius~ thanks to its built-in Genius Technology — and at its price point, you’d bloody fkn hope so.

So, what does that mean for us? This baby is an absolute gun at doing things on autopilot. Think: avoiding objects, scheduling cleans and emptying its own bin, so you, my friend, don’t have to lift more than a finger.

The more you use this bot, the more it continuously learns and adapts to your home to create personalised cleaning suggestions. For example, in the spring (during allergy and pet-shedding season), it may suggest a more frequent cleaning schedule. To justify its price, it also has a built-in edge sweeping brush to clean walls, edges and corners because who has the time these days?

You can find more Ecovacs, Coredy and iRobot Roomba Vacuum cleaners on sale for Amazon Prime Day here.

