5 Mattress Toppers That’ll Make That Bed You’re Still Working From 3 Days A Week Less Lumpy

Folks, if you rolled out of bed this morning and thought “Fuck, I need a new mattress”, but you sadly can’t afford to fork out that much cash at the moment, it might be time to invest in a good mattress topper.
Mattress toppers aren’t exactly a new concept, but they are about a million times comfier than ever before. Long gone are the days you have a flimsy piece of foam floating on top of your bed moving with you as you toss and turn. Nowadays, they’re made from a variety of lightweight, breathable and comfortable materials like memory foam and can be secured to the bed to ensure you get a good night’s sleep.
They also come in a range of sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king — so no matter what sized lumpy mattress you’re working with, you can upgrade it instantly.
Sounds pretty good, huh?
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of mattress toppers for every bed size and budget, so you can sleep easy.
Shop the Best Mattress Toppers in Australia
Emma Diamond Topper
Let’s start with the bedding queens over at Emma Sleep. Using the same fancy schmancy patented cooling technology as their Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, the Emma Diamond Topper has a graphite layer that helps to extend the deep sleep phase by dissipating body heat away from you. Huzzah for sweaty sleepers! It also has a foam layer that ensures optimum pressure and is 100% vegan, non-toxic, and certified according to the highest OEKOTEX-100 standards. Sounds smick!
Plus, if you use the code ‘DTOPPER25’ you can score 25% off right now for a limited time.
Shop the Emma Diamond Topper here.
Onebed Topper
One Bed Topper from $180 (currently 50% off)
The affordable solution to getting a comfier night’s rest? Onebed’s highly breathable Davina Foam Topper. Unlike your shitty ex, the topper will always be there to support you with its five-zoned orthopaedic design that helps you to maintain skeletal alignment while you snooze. It also comes in a range of sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king, so you can buy one for your bed, your swag, fold-out couch, or whatever you’re planning on sleeping on, really.
Oh, and did we mention Onebed has a massive 50% off sale happening right now? Get ’round it, mates.
Shop the Onebed Topper here.
Ecosa Topper
Our friends over at Ecosa also do an ultra-plush mattress topper that’s made from memory foam. They reckon it offers cloud-like comfort, and honestly, if proven to be true — take my money!
Shop the Ecosa Topper here.
Calming Blankets Mattress Topper
Calming Blankets Mattress Topper, $125.30 (usually $179)
Transform your manky mattress into one that feels brand spanking new with the Calming Blankets Mattress Topper. Yep, the legends that do weighted blankets also do a range of other bedding. This particular mattress topper has around 4kg of ultra-soft, hi-tech fibre fill that restores support, improves comfort and springs back into shape after each use. Unlike other mattress toppers on the market, it also comes with a fully fitted elastic lining, so you can secure it to your current mattress easily enough.
Shop Calming Blankets Mattress Topper here.
Canningvale Luxury Mattress Topper
Canningvale Luxury Mattress Topper from $89.99 (on sale, usually $179.99)
If you do prefer the wrap-around style of mattress topper, this one from Canningvale is currently on sale, too. She looks pretty bougie from the outset and is diamond-quilted for a plush, all-over feel.
Shop Canningval’s Luxury Mattress Topper here.
