5 Mattress Toppers That’ll Make That Bed You’re Still Working From 3 Days A Week Less Lumpy

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, if you rolled out of bed this morning and thought “Fuck, I need a new mattress”, but you sadly can’t afford to fork out that much cash at the moment, it might be time to invest in a good mattress topper.

Mattress toppers aren’t exactly a new concept, but they are about a million times comfier than ever before. Long gone are the days you have a flimsy piece of foam floating on top of your bed moving with you as you toss and turn. Nowadays, they’re made from a variety of lightweight, breathable and comfortable materials like memory foam and can be secured to the bed to ensure you get a good night’s sleep.

They also come in a range of sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king — so no matter what sized lumpy mattress you’re working with, you can upgrade it instantly.

Sounds pretty good, huh?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of mattress toppers for every bed size and budget, so you can sleep easy.

Shop the Best Mattress Toppers in Australia

Emma Diamond Topper

Emma Diamond Topper from $399

Let’s start with the bedding queens over at Emma Sleep. Using the same fancy schmancy patented cooling technology as their Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, the Emma Diamond Topper has a graphite layer that helps to extend the deep sleep phase by dissipating body heat away from you. Huzzah for sweaty sleepers! It also has a foam layer that ensures optimum pressure and is 100% vegan, non-toxic, and certified according to the highest OEKOTEX-100 standards. Sounds smick!

Plus, if you use the code ‘DTOPPER25’ you can score 25% off right now for a limited time.

Shop the Emma Diamond Topper here.

Onebed Topper

One Bed Topper from $180 (currently 50% off)

The affordable solution to getting a comfier night’s rest? Onebed’s highly breathable Davina Foam Topper. Unlike your shitty ex, the topper will always be there to support you with its five-zoned orthopaedic design that helps you to maintain skeletal alignment while you snooze. It also comes in a range of sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king, so you can buy one for your bed, your swag, fold-out couch, or whatever you’re planning on sleeping on, really.

Oh, and did we mention Onebed has a massive 50% off sale happening right now? Get ’round it, mates.

Shop the Onebed Topper here.

Ecosa Topper

Ecosa Topper from $330

Our friends over at Ecosa also do an ultra-plush mattress topper that’s made from memory foam. They reckon it offers cloud-like comfort, and honestly, if proven to be true — take my money!

Shop the Ecosa Topper here.

Calming Blankets Mattress Topper

Calming Blankets Mattress Topper, $125.30 (usually $179)

Transform your manky mattress into one that feels brand spanking new with the Calming Blankets Mattress Topper. Yep, the legends that do weighted blankets also do a range of other bedding. This particular mattress topper has around 4kg of ultra-soft, hi-tech fibre fill that restores support, improves comfort and springs back into shape after each use. Unlike other mattress toppers on the market, it also comes with a fully fitted elastic lining, so you can secure it to your current mattress easily enough.

Shop Calming Blankets Mattress Topper here.

Canningvale Luxury Mattress Topper

Canningvale Luxury Mattress Topper from $89.99 (on sale, usually $179.99)

If you do prefer the wrap-around style of mattress topper, this one from Canningvale is currently on sale, too. She looks pretty bougie from the outset and is diamond-quilted for a plush, all-over feel.

Shop Canningval’s Luxury Mattress Topper here.