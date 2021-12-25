Far be it for me to decry the decor of the common sharehouse; a glorious cobbled-together mess of stuff either found on the side of the road or left behind by former housemates who simply could not be bothered moving it. It serves its purpose, and it is a beloved era in people’s lives for a reason. That being said, if ever there were a time for you to, say, break out of your own cycle of filth by purchasing a bed frame that isn’t comprised of old pallets or a couch free of gaffer tape, it’s bloody well today. Because Koala, in all their shimmering majesty, is throwing a truly mammoth Boxing Day sale on all — yes, all — their range.
You and I need very little introduction to Koala at this stage. They’re the gang that ships dope mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones; they spring open with shin-shattering force when you slice the plastic open and it’s low-key metal as hell.
For Boxing Day, Koala are slinging eye-watering discounts of up to 40% across their entire range. Yup, you read that right folks.
And when we say entire we do mean exactly that. The lot. The whole shebang. The complete set. The box and the dice.
That famous mattress? 20% off right now. Currently heading out the door from just $600.
The bed frame to match? 15% off too. Maybe you pick up a cheap boy from $586, I don’t know. What you do with your money is no concern of mine.
The comfy as duvet to hurl on top of it? 15% off as we speak. You can grab one from just $272. That’s a whole new bedroom setup for not that much. You are Night Time Royalty, just like that.
Have a geeze at the full sale lineup below:
- 20% off Koala’s brand new mattress range
- 20% off Koala’s Lounging Sofa
- 20% off Koala’s Cushy Sofa Bed
- 15% off Koala’s Paddington Bed Base
- 40% off Koala’s black Cork Sofa
- 30% off Koala’s 6-seater Dining Table
- Up to 40% off the silky smoooooth Koala Sheets
- 40% off Koala’s Round Coaster Coffee Table
- 20% off Koala’s Workmate Home Office Desk
- 15% off Koala’s Pillow
But, and we cannot stress this enough, it does not end there. Koala Couches are part of the sale, as are armchairs, TV units, WFH desks, sofa beds, everything.
Absolutely everything, in the whole wide world* (Koala online range*).
You can cop all the deals in the Koala Boxing Day sale right here.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Koala Is Doing A Limited Edition Pet Bed For Yr Four-Legged Kids Who Love To Hog The Mattress
-
Koala Is Doing Up To 20% Off Everything For Its Bday So It’s Time For A Plush New WFH Set Up
-
The Koala Cushy Sofa Bed Is By Far The Best Experience I’ve Ever Had While Sleeping On A Floor
-
Koala Just Dropped Three New Mattresses, Which Is Convenient Considering We Live In Bed Now