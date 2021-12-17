Trying to find Christmas gifts for men can sometimes be hard when all they say they want is, “Uh, dunno. I’ll let you know”, but they never do. We all know one of these types. In my case, it’s my entire family.

So, if you’ve started putting aside some $$$ for all the pressies and don’t know what to get your dad/brother/partner, we’ve gone and done the hard work for you and scoured the Internet to find 18 different gifts ideas for men.

Gifts ideas for your boyfriend

Thrills Superstition Merch Fit Tee, $59.99

Let’s be honest. Every guy could always use another basic tee. Our pick: this one from Thrills. Wrap ‘er up, boys.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Headphones, $259.95

Get the new CX Plus True Wireless earbuds from Sennheiser in ya man’s ears. They’ve got a ~superb~ ergonomic design and intuitive controls for maximum comfort and are hella easy to use. They can enjoy up to 24 hours of playtime with crystal-clear sound and a deep, customisable bass. Bc we’re all ’bout dat bass.

Black de Ville, men’s sterling silver exposed wood ring, $213.75

Ooft, how sexy is this ring? Christ, I love sterling silver. Anywho, this piece is made from 925 sterling silver and has been hand-polished to provide that bespoke finish. It absolutely whips, if I do say so myself.

Adidas Continental 80 shoes, $150

I’ve been trying to get myself a pair of these shoes for yonks, but every time I do, they don’t have my size. It’s a damn conspiracy! These babies also come in black.

ASICS Duffle Bag Small, $55

If your significant other turned to working out during lockdown, then here’s a lil’ something to kickstart their life in the gym.

LEGO James Bond, $209.99

This is a niche gift for the James Bond x LEGO lovers out there. To be honest, this just looks very cool and kind of impossible to assemble. It’s 1,295 pieces!

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Polarised Sunnies, $275

A fresh set of frames for summer? Hell yeah. These hexagonal lenses from Ray-Ban are sure to be a hit… and if not, you can always keep them for yourself.

Calvin Klein trunks,$99.95

It was either trunks or novelty socks, and I have played the socks card far too many times now. Also, who doesn’t love a man in Calvin Klein?

Patagonia Alpine Icon Funfarer Cap, $49.95

Even though they’ve probably already got hundreds of hats, ya honestly can’t go wrong with gifting them another one.

We-Vibe prostate massager, $169.95

Imagine opening this bad boy up in front of the parents, ha. No, but seriously, this remote-controlled p-spot pleaser has ten different vibration speeds and patterns. It’s the real deal. You can either control it using the remote or download the trusty app.

Gifts ideas for your dad

If you go halves with your siblings, these gifts are bang for your buck. Send this list of Chrissy gift ideas for men to the sibling group chat.

Crosley C62 Shelf System, $449.95

These vintage-look vinyl players were designed to be a ready-to-go-sounds-darn-good-straight-out-of-the-box turntable system that doesn’t break the bank — and we’re about it.

Medik8 discovery kit, $85

If your ol’ man’s not sure where to start when it comes to skincare, try this kit. It’s three basic steps: vitamin C in the morning, sunscreen during the day, and vitamin A at night. Easy peasy.

Audible subscription, After 30 days free, $16.45 per month

You just can’t go wrong with an Audible subscription, especially when its first 30 days are free. You love to see it.

Apple AirPods (2rd Generation) was $219, now $178

Dad will need something to listen to his Audible books with, just saying. And these are currently on sale!

Gifts ideas for your brother

Disney+ subscription, $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

‘Cos if you’re not excited for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, who are you?! Plus, the ol’ man can binge-watch all the other Star Wars flicks while he waits.

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer, $50

This hat gives me HUGE chilling by the esky while cookin’ on the BBQ energy, and I’m here for it.

UE speaker, $129.95

I mean, UE speakers are just a staple in the house (and office), aren’t they?

Casetify, prices vary

There are so many cases and phone accessories to go through on Casetify. You might just find one for your fussiest family member.

Lululemon Fast and Free Lined Short 6″, $79

Another staple in every bloke’s wardrobe that always needs a little refresh? Running shorts. A quick poll around the office indicated that these Lululemon ones are a fave among the men.

