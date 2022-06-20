Get Round Emma Sleep’s EOFY Sale If Everything Ached When You Got Up This Morning

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, I can tell you this much for free — if you’re still sleeping on that shonky old mattress that’s got lumps, bumps, body groves and unexplainable stains (*shivers*), now is the time to upgrade. Mattress kings Emma Sleep is currently slashing up to a whopping 55% off its mattresses for its big EOFY sale.

The juicy sale sees the Emma Comfort mattress from $474.50 (usually $949), the Diamond Mattress from $809.55 (usually, $1,799), the Emma Signature Bed for $499.50 (usually, $999), the Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200), the Emma Flip topper for $201.75 (usually $269) and the Emma mattress protector for $126.75 (usually $169).

The boonta sale is running for the next seven days, so you’ve got a little bit of time up your sleeve to organise a council pick up for your old piece of shit mattress and buy a fresh one. Get ’round it, mates.

Scroll to peep the Emma Sleep EOFY sale.

The Emma Original Mattress from $474.50 (usually, $949)

I’ve been told that The Emma Original Mattress is like sleeping on a god damn cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology that helps to regulate temperature and zero motion transfer technology. Yup, that means if your partner is a restless asshole while they sleep, you won’t feel a thing. Oh, happy days!

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809.55 (usually, $1,799)

If you really want to splash out on a mattress, the Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid is truly king shit. It was designed with their fancy ~Diamond Degree~ patented technology that filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up a sweaty mess again… Well, hopefully, some of that’s on you. Anyway, it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for a bloody good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

Emma Signature Bed for $499.50 (usually, $999)

Alright, I don’t know who needs to read this, but if you’re still sleeping on crates, it’s time to grow up (I say that in the nicest way possible) and buy a bed frame. This Box Bed from Emma Sleep should do nicely. It’s designed with FlexiSlats for excellent pressure relief and an AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability, sweaty sleepers rejoice. It’s also a sleek Scandi design, so your room will look bougie AF.

Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200)

Don’t let some old, crusty pillow mess with your all-important sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position — yep, even you tossers. Plus, it’s breathable, hypoallergenic and comfy as fuck.

