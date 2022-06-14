This 2-in-1 Robo Sucker Sale Will Save Ya $200 And Be A Hit With Yr Housemates

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Move over Dyson, there’s a brand spankin’ new sucky boi in town and she’s self-emptying, which we love to see. If you hate doing laps around yr sharehouse, sucking up bits of crumbs and toenails left behind your nasty housemates – same. So imagine pooling together your hard-earned cash and splurging on the Ecovacs Deebot N8 robotic vacuum cleaner. This little guy can suck and empty itself, saving you and all who cohabit with ya from a perpetual case of crusty feet.

Over on Amazon Australia, you can swipe one up now for just $499, down from $699. The Deebot N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum featuring 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection. Considering how much time (and fighting) this Ecovacs robot vacuum will save us, as well as the fact that it’s a whopping $200 off, we like to think this is a done deal.

To claim your $200 off, all you have to do is tick the voucher box on the product page and voila, savings all-round.

What can the Ecovacs Deebot N8 sucky boi do?

We’re glad you asked! This Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner allows everybody to clean completely hands-free thanks to its nifty auto-emptying function. Each time it gets full, it’ll scuttle on back to its charging station and deposit all of the ickies it’s picked up around your home. Depending on how nasty your place is often you need to run your robot vacuum cleaner, you won’t have to dispose of its 2.5L internal dust bag for a good 30 to 60 days.

Oh, and if you live with a furry friend or two, then you’ll love the Deebot robot vacuum some more because it’ll give you extra time to spend with your beastly child, rather than shooting daggers at them every time they track dirt into your home or start to shed more in the warmer months.

The Ecovacs Home app is also a huge lifesaver for those who are on a time crunch, such as a full-time uni student during exam periods. Through the app, you can set and plan a schedule for your Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum to follow, which is extra handy when allergy season comes and as more dust and dirt starts to trigger more sneezing fits. You can even use it to map your house, set no-go areas and tell it which room to clean on specific days. It’s even Alexa-compatible, so you can use voice control to start or stop its schedule.

This is all thanks to dToF technology, a.k.a laser-mapping technology. This will prevent your little robomaid from bumping into furniture or stubbing anyone’s big toe. For those who live in a multi-level home, not only will it remember different floors, but this vacuum also knows how to detect cliffs, so it won’t yeet itself down your staircase.

The Ecovacs Deebot vacuum also happens to boast 2,300Pa, which is more than the usual suctioning power that other Ecovacs robot vacuums possess. If you live in a carpeted home, its suction will dig deep into your floors to eliminate even the most invisible specks of dirt. There’s even four cleaning modes ranging from low, medium, high and ultra high.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 from Amazon Australia here for $499 (down from $699).