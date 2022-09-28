At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If binge-watching The Bear has inspired you to get back in the kitchen, but you’re not much of a chef, we’ve got good news for you. Cosmic Cookware has launched in Australia and brought its famous one-pan wonder, the Cosmo Pan, with it.

The Cosmo Pan is a beautifully crafted non-stick, non-toxic pan that’s perfect for single cooks (lol me), meal prep-lovers, and family feasts. The pan itself is a generous 28cm diameter with high vertical sides, so it’s versatile enough to cook any dish. Plus, it also comes with a clear glass lid so you can keep an eye on your dishes while tending to other parts of your meal or scrolling on TikTok.

The Cosmo Pan, $159

Every Cosmic Cookware pan (including The Cosmo Pan) is coated with a Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating that’s guaranteed to be free from Teflon (PTFE), PFOA, cadmium, lead, and other nasty chemicals, so you can be sure none of the nasty stuff is seeping into your dinner. The Cosmo Pan was also designed to be suitable for induction, gas, and electric stovetops — meaning you can use it no matter how many rental properties you churn through.

The best part about this pan is the fact that you can literally cook food whichever way you like — stir fry, saute, simmer — and serve all in the one pan. This means you don’t have to wash up a mountain of fry pans just to whip up the one dish, besties.

That said, if you are a regular chef Carmy the kitchen and like to mix it up, Cosmic Cook also sells a matching Casserole Dish ($149) and Fry Pan ($129) that might be worth investing in.

You can also score yourself the full set of pans (the Cosmic Pan, Casserole Dish and Fry Pan) on sale at the moment for around $399, too (usually $437).

