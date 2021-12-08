At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Remember last year when you promised yourself that you’d get all of your Christmas shopping done in time, so you won’t have to do a mad scramble to buy all of your gifts at the last minute?

If you’re reading this article, I’m guessing you probably haven’t kept up with that promise, huh?

It’s alright, though, because we’ve put together this handy list of last-minute gifts suggestions that’ll make you look like a caring friend/family member while hiding the fact that you’re a huge procrastinator.

Why not give the gift that keeps on giving and get your mate a Binge subscription. They can currently stream a host of hit series like Succession, Gossip Girl, and from December 9 they’ll be able to stream the first two episodes of the Sex and the City reboot.

Need to buy a last-minute gift for a friend who is an absolute fiend for spooky movies? Then do them a solid and hook ’em up with a subscription to Shudder, a streaming service 100% dedicated to horror movies, TV shows and documentaries.

So, I’ve been on this as part of a lunch event, and it’s just… the most luxe thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’ve never felt so boujie or spoilt, and if my partner bought this experience for me, I would marry them on the spot. This is absolutely a date night gift and it’s gorgeous. Super intimate, the food is DIVINE, and it’s 11 courses so you can pretend you’re a royal couple from the 1500s having a banquet or something. Want to woo your bae and make them feel like they’re the most important person ever? Done.

READ MORE I Challenged Myself To Only Buy Xmas Pressies From Australia Post & Everyone Gets An Air Fryer

Is there a French word for the feeling you get when you buy someone a book, only to watch their expression bottom out to poorly hidden disappointment (there’s always a French word for these kinds of things)?

I’ve had it happen to me a couple of times and it sucks. So now I just buy them a gift certificate so they can grab that title they’ve been meaning to read.

Look, high chances are that the friend or family member you’re buying f`or already has a Dinsey+ subscription. If they don’t and they’re a long-time Disney fan, well, it’s high time you show them a whole new world.

If they’re a big Marvel or Star Wars fan, gifting them a subscription times perfectly with She-Hulk and Obi-Wan Kenobi rumoured to be dropping in 2022. Plus, it has every single episode of The Simpsons.

Do you have a mate or family member who loves a good drop of wine, but mostly limits their purchases to the budget aisle? You can help broaden their wine horizons with a Vinomofo subscription.

Vinomofo memberships start from $139 per month, and will have 12 assorted bottles delivered to their doorstep once a month, or every second month if that’s what you’d prefer. They’ll definitely owe you a wine and cheese night as thanks.

READ MORE 10 Local Businesses That Deserve Your Love & Attention This Festive Season

Prime is a gift that keeps on giving

With a subscription, they’ll get access to over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading, and unlimited access to over 50 million songs with Prime Music. Not only that, but a Prime membership will also give them access to Amazon’s Prime Original series and movies, like White Lotus and Being the Ricardos.

Plus, if they’re a big online shopper, they’ll get free, two business day delivery on their Amazon purchases.

Sports! Kayo is a streaming platform for the sport obsessive. Name a sport and they’ve got it. It’ll give them on-demand access to live games, both local and international, along with hundreds of hours of replays, panel shows and docos, like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. It’s usually $25 a month, however, right now, you can score the first two months for just $5. (Offer ends Dec 13.)