This TikTok Hack Will Keep Yr Sticky Beak Neighbours From Peeping Inside Your Windows

I’m quite inclined to sit on my bed after a shower in nothing but my towel as I contemplate life. It’s blissful, quiet, almost meditative. The perfect place to collect my post-shower thoughts. The only thing that can spoil the moment is the idea that my neighbour can look into my apartment window and see me sitting there practically starkers.

It’s a thought that makes me shudder, but aside from shutting my blinds, I’ve never really thought of a solution to the problem. Unless I move to Woop Woop where I can live my best hermit life, free from the bindings of society.

Anyway, I was scrolling on TikTok for 60 hours straight (as we all do) and I stumbled across this video by Lily (@wizardlizard). You see, old mate Lily lives in an apartment block where her window looks directly into her neighbour’s. It lets her neighbours potentially cop an eyeful of embarrassing shit like this:

Or something like this if they happen to look out of their respective windows at the same time:

Understandly, it’s fkn awkward. I think I would die if my neighbour caught me doing a nude dash to my closet every time I forgot a shirt or bra.

Like the solutions–oriented people that we are, we listened as Lily showed us yet another magical TikTok hack that can regain your privacy and your dignity. It’s called window privacy film and boy, am I surprised I’ve never heard of it before.

What the bloody hell is privacy film?

I like to think of privacy film as cling wrap for your window but make it cute.

Each one comes as a roll and is usually frosted with a decorative pattern that will prevent any peeping Toms from peering inside your home. While its main purpose is to offer privacy, some rolls of window film actually allow little sunbeams to dance across the walls of your home.

Those of you who are rentin’ might be wondering if this is “landlord-friendly” and we’re pleased to tell ya that is abso-fkn-lutely is. Privacy film is non-adhesive, leaves zero residue and uses just some water to cling to your window. It also happens to be reusable so when you inevitably decide to relocate, you can just peel it off and bring it with you to the new place.

To install it, all you’ll need to do is give your glass a good clean with some Windex, trim your film to size and then slowly apply it to the window. You can use a ruler or another flat object to brush away any air bubbles to ensure a smooth finish.

The best window privacy film

This frosted window film that looks steamier than the sex scenes in Don’t Worry Darling

If you want a clean roll of frosted window film with no-nonsense, we reckon this matte white version will do the job nicely. Ideal for your bathroom, it’ll give the look of a steamy window worthy of Kate Winslet’s handprint, but still allow plenty of sunlight to filter in.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $19.99) | eBay ($16.85)

This decorative rainbow-patterned window film that’s giving “churchcore” vibes

It would be an understatement to say that I am obsessed with this kaleidoscopic film and it just so happens that 38,000 Amazon reviewers agree with me. This is most definitely the one I’d go with and it’s also the one shown in the TikTok above.

It reminds me a lot of the stained glass you’d see in a church, but guarantees aesthetic little rainbows bouncing around your space.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $19.99) | eBay ($12.89) | Etsy ($12.01)

Grab this bamboo frosted film if you want to be transported into a Ghibli movie

This bamboo print is a great way to enhance the zen vibes in your home, especially if you’ve been channelling a Japandi aesthetic.

When I look at this frosted window film, I almost feel like I’ve been transported into a Studio Ghibli films like My Neighbour Totoro or Arrietty. I also just think it’s a great op for any plant parents who’ve made succulents their whole personality.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $17.99) | eBay (from $12.99) | Matt Blatt ($38.99)

Try this striped decorative window film if you want to spy on your neighbours

The only ish about privacy film is the fact that once it’s up, you can’t really see outside. But that’s not so bad if you only have a lovely view of your neighbour’s bins.

While you don’t have to use it to cover your entire window, this decorative window film is a great alternative if you still want to peer outside from time to time. You’ll still be able to see your neighbours but they won’t be able to see you.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $16.99) | eBay (from $9.99) | Etsy (from $13.21) | Matt Blatt ($37.99)