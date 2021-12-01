At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but sleep is nothing but a fond memory ever since the daylight savings changeover happened. I’ve literally watched the clock tick over from midnight every night while I lay there wondering why I said what I said five years ago. So in the interest of not reliving some shame spiral on a nightly basis, I’ve trawled the depths of the internet to find a bunch of sleep aids worth giving a whirl.

My search uncovered a range of sleep aids that my fellow internet friends rely on, including sleep time teas, sleep vitamins, body washes and bath salts, essential oils and diffusers, pillows and sheets. All of which sounds lush AF, to be honest.

Enough about me, let’s get into it, so we can all have a better nights sleep.

READ MORE We Tested Pretty Much All Of The Mattresses In A Box To Determine The One True King

The Best Sleep Aids You Can Buy For A Better Nights Sleep

A Good Pillow

Emma Foam Pillow was $200, now $100

Raise your hand if you can’t remember the last time you changed your pillows? *sheepishly raises hand*. Yup, it’s been a while. Sleeping on a lumpy, lifeless pillow is one of the fastest ways to ruin your sleep. According to Sleep Foundation, you should be replacing your pillows every 1-2 years to ensure they’re clean, supportive, and free of allergens. When it comes to picking a new pillow, you’re either going to want one that suits your sleep style or a good all-rounder, like this one from Emma Sleep. It’s made from a soft, breathable, durable foam that supports every sleep style — stomach sleepers, side sleepers, back sleepers etc. It also comes with a cooling cover that’s perfect for sweaty sleepers.

Buttery Sheets

Eve Linen Full Sheet Set, from $350

I don’t care what anyone says. Shit sheets equal a shit sleep. Crawling into buttery soft sheets at the end of a very long, hard day will have even the busiest mind nodding off to sleep (bonus points if the sheets are also clean — IYKYK). Our pick: These French flax linen sheets from Sheet Society. They’re sustainably made, breathable and get softer with every wash.

Natural Sleep Aids

JSHealth PM+Sleep Formula, $59.99

Recently, I’ve become a fan of natural sleep vitamins like this one from JSHealth. The nighttime formula is designed to help improve sleep quality. It’s formulated with sleep supporting ingredients like chamomile, passionflower, lavender oil and three different types of magnesium to help relax the mind and body.

Oil Diffusers

ECO. Bliss Diffuser & Deep Sleep Trio Collection, $105

If you’re someone who needs the right kind of atmosphere to help you fall asleep, an oil diffuser is a worthwhile investment. This one from ECO. Modern Essentials also comes with its deep sleep trio, which is a hand-picked selection of sedative and soothing essential oils that will help you relax at the end of the day. Simply add 6-8 drops to the diffuser 30 minutes before bed and let it work its magic.

A Good Quality Sleep Mask

Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask, $12.99

Looking to block the world out (including your partner that snores) while you catch some Zs? Try a weighted sleep mask. This one comes highly recommended on Amazon with hundreds of 5-star reviews. It’s ultra-soft, blocks out the light and is super comfortable to wear while sleeping.

Sleep Teas

T2 Sleep Night Tea, $17 (25pk)

Another good way to calm your body before you sleep is a good cuppa tea. Especially when it’s one that’s formulated to help calm your nervous system. There’s such a huge market for it that you can already find a range of good sleep teas online. We’re big fans of T2’s sleep tea range. You can get dreamy blends of lemon balm, lavender, jasmine and rose that’ll have you off to the land of the nod in no time.

Comfy Earplugs

Audiplugs Soft Foam Comfort & Sleep Earplugs, $6.99

Picture this, you’re trying to have a dreamy nights sleep, but all you can hear is your partner snoozing like an absolute demon. Instead of smothering them then and there, might we suggest a pair of earplugs? These cheapos from Chemist Warehouse have decent reviews and will only set you back a coupla bucks for four (4!!) pairs. You’re destined for sweet dreams.

Bath Soaks & Body Wash

Dr Teals Pure Epsom Salt was $9.99, now $7.35

If you’re one of the folks who are lucky enough to have a bathtub, why not treat yourself to a soothing soak pre-bed. Load up your tub with some Epsom salt and let all your troubles melt away. Healthy magnesium levels are said to boost brain neurotransmitters that are responsible for inducing sleep and reducing stress. Magnesium can also promote the production of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone.

This Works Deep Sleep Shower Gel, $36

If you don’t have a bath, you can always give The Work’s Deep Sleep Shower Gel a try. It’s loaded with soothing ingredients like lavender, vetivert and camomile to help promote a good nights sleep.

Sound Machines

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, $145.94

Look, I know these are advertised for kids, but fuck it. Adults (read: me) deserve sweet dreams too! The Rest Sound Machine glows with a range of scientifically proven light colours that promote healthy circadian rhythms and melatonin production and gradually dim as you fall asleep. At the same time, the white noise feature helps you fall asleep faster. The Rest sound machine is fully customisable and can be controlled from your smartphone.