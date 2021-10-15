At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Picture this: you’re making the first round of spicy margaritas on a Friday arvo to help ring in the weekend, but the ice is running low and you’re all arguing over who has to make the mad dash to the servo for some more. Damn that old fashion ice tray. Enter ice machines/ ice makers.

These days, you can get small countertop ice machines that take up minimal space and blend in seamlessly with your other kitchen appliances. Most ice makers are around 2 litres and can produce enough ice for a round of cocktails in mere minutes, depending on water capacity and ambient temperature capability.

They’re also super easy to use, you simply add water, press start and voilà, ice will be ready in the next ten minutes. It’s perfect for those occasions where you need more than just a glass of ice — parties, family BBQs, dinner parties, and even injuries.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best countertop ice machines so you never have to make a trip to the servo for ice again.

This countertop ice maker from Jodoao is perfect for your home bar, outdoor BBQ area, kitchen or office. It is equipped with a removable ice basket and ice spoon so you can easily access the ice when ready.

Buy the Jodoao Ice Makers 2.2L Machine ($149.90) from Amazon here.

The Advwimn ice maker can create up to 12kgs of ice every 24 hours. It comes with an automatic shut off function when the water is low or the ice is full. To use, you simply add water, press a button and enjoy.

Buy the Advwin Ice Maker ($249.90) from Amazon here.

The Devanti Stainless Steel Ice Cube Maker is capable of making 24 cubes every 13 to 18 minutes depending on the water and ambient temperatures. It can also create three different sizes of its crystalline square-shaped ice cubes, you just select your size option on the LCD display and press start.

Buy the Devanti 3.2L Ice Cube Maker ($269.35) from Amazon here.

This Jodoao CLOUMOCY 2.2L Ice Maker can make ice cubes of varying sizes and can make as many as nine ice cubes in six minutes. It’s also got intelligent noise reduction meaning it won’t sound like a jackhammer on your kitchen counter.

Buy the Jodoao CLOUMOCY 2.2L Ice Makers Machine Countertop ($139.90) from Amazon here.

Get ice on-demand with this quiet and efficient ice machine from Devanti. Capable of making 9 ice cubes every 6 minutes depending on the water and ambient temperatures — that works out to about 12kg of ice over a 24-hr period. The portable ice cube maker can also do two different sizes of its crystalline bullet-shaped ice cubes.

Buy the Devanti Portable Ice Cube Maker ($150) from Amazon here.

This quick and quiet ice machine can make up to 12kg of ice per day, in either large or small sizes to suit your party needs. The water reservoir holds up to three litres, so you don’t even have to worry about refilling it too often.

Buy the Maxkon 3L Portable Bullet Ice Maker ($299.96) from Amazon here.

IF your ice needs are a little more heavy-duty, this is the one for you. This water cooler style machine supplies either ice or cold drinking water at the press of a button. Ice can be made in just 10 to 15 minutes, and about 18 kilos can be made a day.

Buy the Jodoao 2 in 1 Ice Maker With Water Dispenser ($339.90) from Amazon here.