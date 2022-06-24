A house in Annandale that’s basically falling apart at the seams is going for auction with a guide of $4.8 million, which is depressing on all fronts.

Nope, that wasn’t a mistake or a typo. There is quite literally a dilapidated-ass house in Sydney’s inner west going for nearly five million bucks at auction.

Not only that but the property’s agents aren’t even calling it a “renovator’s dream” or a “fixer-upper”. They’ve called it a “blank canvas” which means it could either be renovated to the eyeballs (which would cost another hundred thousand at least) or knocked down and you just start over on the massive block of land.

So $4.8m for a dual-fronted chunk of land in the thick of Annandale with a property on it that you could sink money into either tizzying it up or demolishing it and starting fresh. Or you could turn into a block of flats, I suppose. Not sure where the positives are here, mates.

Ok, sure it’s on a gorgeous, wide street in the inner west. It’s not too far from the city or the foreshore in Glebe (where you can’t even swim in the heat of summer). But a multi-million dollar asking guide for a place that looks like it’ll crumble if you open the front door with too much enthusiasm is a bit cooked.

God bless ’em for putting some furniture in the rooms but, if anything, it makes the place seem even more cursed than it would if it were empty. No amount of gussying up is going to stop me from staring at the deeply stained carpet that has seen many horrors. I am very sorry.

What is the art on that wall hiding? A hole? A big chunk of paint missing? A lengthy diatribe from ancient beings addressed to the inhabitants of the manor? Whatever it is, no millions of bucks will make me want to move in.

So if you’re anxious about not being able to break into the property market in this economy — you’re vindicated by this truly baffling Sydney auction sale. Whoever fronts up the cash for this place should take a good hard look at themselves and then give me $10,000.