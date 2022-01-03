PEDESTRIAN.TV is partnering with LCI Melbourne to help you liberate your creativity.

Thinking of dipping your toe into the world of art? Want to climb the ranks Miranda Priestly-style to be the head honcho of a fashion house? We’ve got you.

LCI Melbourne is an independent art and design academy in the heart of Collingwood. It’s part of a global network of colleges that are helping people to embrace their creativity.

With a whopping 23 campuses across five continents, LCI Melbourne is one corner of the world that’s educating the next generation of Jean-Michel Basquiats and Anna Wintours.

Running bachelors, diplomas and short courses, the institute covers everything you could need to kill it in the design world such as: Fashion & Costume Design, Graphic & Digital Design, Visual Arts, Interior Design and more. Intrigued?

Well, it’s your lucky day because the kind people at LCI Melbourne are offering free workshops this summer to give you a little taste of what your education (and subsequent career) could look like.

The Open House Festival kicks off on January 12th 2022 with two classes in Fashion & Costume Design. Over two hours you’ll discover the close relationship between commercial fashion, conceptual fashion, wearable art and costume design, as well as developing a small capsule collection to really get the design juices flowing.

There’s a morning and afternoon session so you can pop down whenever you fancy.

On January 14th, there’s a free workshop on Personal Branding. And honestly, what could be more valuable in 2022? In these sessions you’ll unpack the value of brands as well as develop your own creative concepts over the space of two hours.

With a state of the art fancy campus and “mentors” instead of “teachers”, I’m honestly jealous of your potential educational experience. Anna Wintour is shaking.

