8 Car-Themed Father’s Day Gifts If Yr Old Man Would Sooner Sell You Than His Prized Wheels

It’s Dad’s big day in less than a month, besties. And by less than a month, we’re literally talking around 19 days. That means it’s well n’ truly time to start conjuring up some Father’s Day gift ideas for your old man.

While we have a bunch of yarns filled with personalised Father’s Day gifts and last min pressies (if you’re reading this the night before), we thought it was about time we spotlight those car-obsessed Dads with some gift ideas just for them.

From DIY polishers to those sick LED lights that’ll turn his prize possession into a nightclub, it’s time to put your best wheel foot forward.

Let’s dig right in, shall we?!

Specific car parts

If you know that Dad’s working up a storm on an old car down in the garage or wants to do up his old wheels, it could be worth helping him out with some specific car parts for his big day.

Thankfully, if you’re looking for a good deal, our mates over at eBay offer a range of authenticated used car part and accessories sellers — some of which are slinging 15% off with the code ‘PLAU15’ (17% with code ‘PLAU17’ for eBay Plus members).

The sale only covers products sold by a range of select parts and motor accessories sellers and begins August 16 for a limited time only, so get in quick. Terms apply.

Car accessories

Boss Audio Apple CarPlay and Android AutoCar, $439 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $599)

Older cars obviously don’t always offer some of the same kind of benefits that a newer car does — especially when it comes to the centre radio consoles. We’re talking Bluetooth hands-free, rear camera inputs for parking guidance, smartphone connectivity, and so much more.

The good news is that Dad doesn’t need to buy a new car to get these epic features. Introducing: the Boss Audio Apple Car Play and Android AutoCar that’ll level up his car’s capabilities. All the user needs to do is install it into their front console, which will give Dad another excuse to sneak off to his beloved garage.

Abee Dual 1080P Dash Cam, $219 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $249)

After all the stories we’ve heard about people getting hit while navigating tightly-confined car parks or at red lights because the person behind them has been on their phone, it’s worth investing in a dash cam that’ll help protect your car, see who is truly at fault, and maybe even save you a hefty insurance payout.

This particular Abee Cam offers front and rear recording, a built-in GPS, 140 degrees of wide-angle of view, a tactile one-push SOS button, an easy snapshot button and so much more. So, if you’ve got a Dad who could use less stress while driving, this dash cam is a solid choice.

LED Bluetooth Strip Lights, $16.65

Rave in the car, baby. No further comment.

Pro Car Lens Headlight Restoration Kit, $15.29

If your Dad’s a little OCD when it comes to keeping his car clean but hasn’t invested in a headlight restoration kit yet, then this gift will change his life.

You only have to look at the before and after photos from using this kit to see why. Offering masking tape, waterproof sandpaper of different grit levels, polishing paste and UV protective paste, Dad’s plastic headlight lenses will be restored and shiiiiiny in no time, baby.

Adventure Kings 150pcs Car Home Repair Tool Kit, $129 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $139)

Any car lover should be equipped with all the tools of the trade. So, give your papa 150 reasons to smile this Father’s Day with a home repair tool kit that includes a bunch of chrome vanadium combination spanners and sockets, an extension bar and universal joint, and various pliers, screwdrivers and handsaws.

Car Buffer/Polisher, $149 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $159)

On the way to becoming a fully-kitted-out mechanic, this buffing/polishing tool will help your dad have the shiniest car on the street. Offering a soft start, six levels of speed, an intake cover, and ergonomic handles, this baby is as easy to use as they come.

Car Storage Insert, $15.93

If your dad’s toxic trait is leaving things strewn across the car — especially during the rush of the work week, this handy storage and cup holder will house any of those random miscellaneous items floating around. One word: slay.

Windshield Resin Kit, $8.32

I’m only including this because last week I saw five cars with cracked windshields. So, in light of that, it could be worth adding a windshield resin kit to your Dad’s collection for when the time ever arises.

All you have to do is pop it on at the first sign of a shatter, and voila — repaired. Just quietly, it also seems to work on cracked phone screens, which is an added double bonus.

If you’re interested in checking out some other solid Father’s Day gift ideas (with eBay’s father’s day discount codes), then head here now.