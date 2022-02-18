PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with the Department of Education and Training to help you pursue a rewarding career as an early childhood teacher in Victoria. Financial support of up to $34,000 is available now to help you study.

I consider myself to be a respectful person. I know that essential workers are the ones upholding the fabric of society itself, that manual labour is tougher than working from home in air-con, and that teachers do much more than “just” watch kids.

Despite this, the outdated stereotype that early childhood teachers and educators’ days are made up of only finger painting, play time and heartwarming moments still occurs.

The truth is, it’s a special blend between play and development that goes much deeper than what many people think. Although learning and play can be seen as separate, it turns out that they’re actually happening at the same time.

To get a real picture of what a day in the life of an early childhood educator is like, we spoke with Salina Collins, a kindergarten teacher in Victoria’s Yarra Ranges, and tbh, it sounds really fun.

The early bird catches the worm

Are you a morning person? Do you like getting your brain into the day before others have had their coffees? Salina shares that she usually gets to the centre between 7-7:30am in order to prep for the day ahead.

“After that we set up the physical environment for an hour or so,” says Salina. Think toys, books, arts and craft, sandpits, and play areas. During this time, she chats with her team about why they’re setting up certain areas, and what different equipment means to the children, proving that thought goes into every detail of an early childhood teachers’ day.

“We start a conversation around ‘what’s the learning outcome that you’re hoping for? Which child or group of children is that piece of equipment focused on?’”

With resources left out for the children and the room set up, it’s drop-off time.

Community-focus

This may surprise you but small children don’t just rock up knocking on the front door by themselves. Once the room is ready to go, Salina says she greets the parents and carers for drop-off time.

“In the first term, you may have a couple of parents or carers who feel more comfortable to hang about and just observe and engage with their children and get to know the other children in the group,” says Salina.

“They’re always most welcome to hang about as long as they need to.”

See? Wholesome energy.

Interactive play-based learning

In the same way you may get a coffee with your co-workers at the office, Salina says she lets the kids socialise and warm up to each other at the beginning of the day.

Then, Salina runs them through what to expect from their day. You know, creating critical thinking skills and all that.

“After that we’ll have a big, long play where the kids can choose to be inside or out. It’s generally the same thing every session, but it’s just so the children feel secure in their knowledge of what to anticipate.”

Thought goes into the playtime activities and Salina focuses on what will help the kids learn at their age and stage of development. ‘Play-based learning’ helps them to organise and make sense of their social worlds, as they engage with both people and objects. Bless.

Sharing is caring

Ah, the long-awaited show and tell. A fixture of education across the nation and tbh, I wish we still had it in the workplace rather than me just sending random links on Slack. Anyway, Salina tells us that the children develop social skills and relationships by talking about any news or feelings they may have.

“Maybe someone’s got some special news, maybe someone’s had a baby sister or baby brother or has a new dog, so they have a little share.”

Cute, right?

Munch and mindfulness

Lunch, arguably the most important meal of the day and particularly for growing kids. Salina tells us that lunch takes around 20 minutes before the children are read a story and participate in meditation and mindfulness.

Brb, going to message my boss about this idea.

“Some kids will always join, sometimes you have none that are interested, sometimes you might have one or two, so that is sort of threaded throughout the whole session.”

After that, the pick-ups happen.

Day debrief

After some more play-based learning and once the children leave and quiet ensues, Salina says that she and her colleagues debrief on the day.

“Judy will tell me about a conversation she’s had with a child or I’ll tell her some interests that have been sparked by a spider or something in the garden. We’re constantly talking about critical reflection. What worked, what didn’t, why didn’t it work? What can we do differently next time that happens?”

“Then at around 4 o’clock, you wander off home and come back for a new adventure the next day.”

Literally, no two days are the same.

So, if you like creativity, critical thinking skills and improving children’s lives in one fell swoop, this is clearly the role for you.

Obviously each program program that a childcare or kinder service offers is different but if Salina’s Victorian centre is anything to go by, it’s clear that early childhood teachers and educators get to use a whole heap of skills throughout the day. All while helping kids learn and make friends through play.

“I’ve found my true calling in this job,’ Salina says. “It’s opened up a whole new world for me and I derive great satisfaction from positively impacting young lives.”

Wholesome energy all ‘round.

