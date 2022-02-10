At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, folks, and if all the heart-shaped choccie, red roses and PDA-obsessed TikTok couples are making you want to barf up your brekkie (yet you somehow still feel a pang of envy for what they have), then you’ve come to the right place. Why? Bc I’ve compiled a list of 24 anti-Valentine’s Day movies.

Free of sappy vows and dumb (read: ~extraordinarily romantic~) kisses in the rain — to remind you that firstly, relationships are bloody hard work, and secondly, there’s an underrated beauty in being able to embrace your independence, do whatever the hell you want, and of course, live out the fullest extent of a hot single summer.

Now, I’m not saying sharing your life with a special someone doesn’t have its perks — Valentine’s Day gifts, anyone?! But, if you’re feeling a lil’ down this V-Day because you recently went through a break up, or perhaps you’re the only one left in your friendship group who isn’t coupled up this year, let’s celebrate singledom in all its glory together with these great anti-Valentine’s Day flicks.

Full disclosure, a couple of the movies in here do have a traditional ‘happy ending’ but we feel the main character had to go through enough drama and heartache to get there, so we’ll cut ’em some slack, y’know?

The best anti-romance Valentine’s Day movies

How To Be Single

The title says it all really, this is a holy grail Valentine’s Day movie to watch if you’re single at any age. Plus, the Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson combo is to die for.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

A movie that’s dedicated to celebrating female friendship? It’s a phat yes from us, always.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

In Her Shoes

This movie starts with one sister walking in on the other cheating with her boyfriend — in her bed. The rest of the movie is about them finding a way back together.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

The Devil Wears Prada

Who needs a man when you’re dominating at work? Certainly not Anne Hathaway.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Never Been Kissed

This film is an absolute classic. Watching Drew Barrymore get her redemption shot at high-school is truly unmatched and will make you feel better about your own cringeworthy moments.

Watch it now on Disney+.

You Again

Imagine having to return to your hometown where you were known as the awkward girl? And reconnect with your high school crush amid the chaos of your brothers wedding? Kirsten Bell does all this and more.

Watch it now on Disney+.

The First Wives Club

If you’ve ever gotten together with your friends and plotted revenge on your exes, you’ll enjoy this bad boy. Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler are the ultimate power trio, too.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

We all have our breakup horror stories, but imagine nursing your broken heart at a Hawaiian resort only to find your ex and their new partner are staying at the same place? Strap in because this one is a truly wild ride.

Watch now on Amazon Prime.

Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway ruling an entire nation is enough to make any single girl feel like she can do anything she damn wants.

Watch it now on Disney+.

27 Dresses

All the bridesmaids dresses in the world and the sweet eyes of James Marsden — you’re going to wanna thank us for this one.

Watch it now on Disney+.

Bridesmaids

If all you’re looking for is a really good laugh, this movie always does the trick. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already seen it a million times, it’s one of those flicks where the jokes still hit hard nonetheless.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Gone Girl

This psychological thriller — which is the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s book, Gone Girl — shows us there’s so much more to marriage than meets the eye. Much, much more actually. Perfect for all you crime/mystery buffs out there, too.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Eat, Pray, Love

Sometimes you need to uproot your entire life and go eat pasta in Italy.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

The Other Woman

One cheating ratbag brings three unlikely women together to build the most chaotic friendship ever. What can I say? Karma is a bitch.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Under The Tuscan Sun

A recently divorced writer is suffering severe writers block and is in need of a scenery change. Maybe buying house in Tuscany will do the trick?

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Legally Blonde

When you go to law school in spite of a man calling you “dumb,” then end up being better at it than him… All hail Elle Woods, our bend n’ snap queen.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Uptown Girls

Sometimes all you really need in this life is a friend, even if that friend is a nine-year old. This is a really sweet movie about the unlikely people who bring out the best in us.

Watch it now on Stan.

Wild

Reese Witherspoon (can you tell we love her?) stars a recently divorced woman who decides to embark on a 1170km hike entirely solo. She learns a lot about herself in the process and it’s an inspiring watch for anyone out there doing life on their own.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

He’s Just Not That Into You

Making up, breaking up — this movie covers all the messy corners of love and dating. If you’ve ever spent days waiting by the phone for a guy then it’ll resonate with you big time.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Suddenly 30

There will never be a bad time to watch this movie. If you’re not interested in the love story aspect then you need to watch it solely for the choreographed Thriller dance scene.

Watch it now on Stan.

Booksmart

Two best friends letting loose before their high-school graduation is our friendly reminder that female friendships should be priority number one. Ovaries before Brovaries as Leslie Knope says.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Little Women

A modern take on a beloved classic. If anything, it’ll certainly make you feel better about dating in the 21st Century.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

Someone Great

If you’ve recently been broken up with then this is an absolute must-watch. If you can grab all your best friends to watch it with as well, you’ve hit the jackpot. This might just be the ultimate Valentine’s Day movie, IMO.

Watch it now on Netflix.

The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants

Ofc, we couldn’t have a Valentine’s Day movie round-up without the OG girl-power movie. Honestly, it still holds up today. Four friends, one pair of pants — you know how the story goes.

Watch it now on Amazon Prime.

While you’re at it, treat yourself to some V-Day pressies because you don’t need a partner to deserve it.