Every time I think my bank account is safe, THE ICONIC go and launch a whole new category for me to shop. First, it was the beauty and wellness section, which meant I could literally have vibrators and skincare delivered within hours (pre-covid postage times). And now, well, they’ve gone a bloody launched THE ICONIC home section that’s filled with everything you need to redo your musty abode.

We’re talking lush linen sheets from big brands like The Sheet Society and ettitude, a massive range of Crosley record players, turntables and speakers, as well as a whole bunch of other homely goodness like bedding, stationery, towels, kitchen and bath accessories, tech, aromatherapy, artwork and more from brands like Aesop, In Bed, Saarde, Country Road, Black Blaze, Seed & Sprout, and Olive et Oriel.

If that already tickles ya fancy, you’re going to bloody love what comes next. I’ve curated my dream shopping list from the new range so that you can shop it with ease — ya welcome! Keep scrolling to get amongst it.

Shop THE ICONIC’s Home range

ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover, $178.00 – $238.00

If you want to sleep on the softest, silkiest sheets and duvet on the planet, you need to invest in ettitude the sheets and duvet cover. I cannot even begin to describe to you how lush they are, only that once you own them, you’ll never go back. I’m obsessed with mine.

Crosley Voyager Portable Turntable, $189.95

Crosley is bringing analog music to the masses with The Voyager Bluetooth Portable three-speed turntable. It’s got all the vintage vibes you want from a classic turntable — it spins 33 1/3, 45, or 78 RPM records — and also comes with a built-in Bluetooth receiver so you can blast your shitty playlists wirelessly through the turntable’s stereo speakers. You also have the option to pair it with your favourite external speakers as well.

Carlotta + Gee 100% Shopping Bag, $60

If like me, you cannot and will not make two trips to bring all the groceries in, this bag from Carlotta + Gee is a bloody god-send. I mean, would you look at the size of it? It was made for (lazy? Determined!) people like us. She holds 40 litres worth of goodies and is crafted from 100% European flax, perfect for beach days, weekends away, trips to the markets or even work… if we ever go back into offices.

The Goodnight Co Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $125

If you’re into oil diffusers, have we got a little treat for you! You can now score yourself one of The Goodnight Co Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser ($125) from THE ICONIC’s Home section. Yep, this little treasure is perfect for assisting with relaxation and sleep, improving cognitive function and helping you breathe more easily. Take our money! TAKE IT!

Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper, $29

Maybe I’ve been living under a rock, but how do I not already own 10 of these babies? Sign me up! The Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper is an absolute game-changer in the kitchen. It’s simple to use and incredibly stylish and will do away with your single-use baking paper.

Amigos De Hoy Flora Cushion, $145

As someone who has 10084753 pillows on their bed, I can’t do a round-up and not include this cute cushion from Amigos De Hoy. I mean, look at it. That’s it. That’s my reasoning.

Fazeek Wave Soy Candle – Cedarwood and Saffron, $69

It wouldn’t truly be a homeware round up if I didn’t include a candle, and since this one from Fazeek has been stalking me on Instagram lately begging to be brought, it’s made the cut.

Olive et Oriel Seaside Bliss Art Print, $49.95 – $89.95

If you’re in the market for a super affordable art print, this one from Olive et Oriel will make a stunning addition to any home. They’re the perfect little escape if you’re stuck in lockdown and itching to travel (lol, me).