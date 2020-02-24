Sometimes I write about the most beautiful albeit random things on the internet. This is one of those moments, because Myer stocked (past tense is unfortunate) a set of tea towels with animals fucking on them. There’s no other way of saying it.

I mean, I could describe the tea towel for you? There are koalas, kangaroos, emus, wombats, and dingoes just going at it.

Anywho, the set appears to be “out of stock”. This either means it is a) really out of stock or b) pulled from shelves, digital or otherwise. But either way, remnants of the listing still exist online. And I am grateful for it, because the description of the tea towel has me in bloody stitches.

Firstly, the set is called Wild Fur You Australiana. I love a good pun. And its description on Myer’s website? “Washing up your dishes just got a whole lot more steamy!”

Glorious.

You guys, it’s all there. It is what it is. The animals? They’re fucking. Jokes and my own immaturity aside, the illustration’s great. I can’t draw to save my life.

The artist behind the “steamy” print, Lilly Perrott, actually stocks a similar collection on La La Land. And by similar collection, I mean there’s a mug ($17.95), a clutch ($14.39), and a tote bag ($19.95) with other animals fucking on it.

You can check out the collection on La La Land, right here. I don’t know what else to talk about now, just that this would make such a solid housewarming gift.