You Can Rent A Claustrophobic Nightmare In Sydney For Just $250 A Week So Things Are Looking Up

We’re officially in the darkest timeline. A hotel has just advertised a place for rent in Sydney that seems like a dream – $250 a week for your own space, with “cost-effective living” in the heart of the city. The only catch? It’s a CAPSULE.

The rental listing on Domain is honestly horrific, with the marketing manager spinning a windowless, claustrophobic nightmare as “private, tech-savvy and secure”.

For the low price of $1086 per month, you also have access to “air ventilation” in your coffin capsule, and you have the pleasure of sharing a kitchen and bathroom with hostel guests.

What else? There’s also a mirror and some Star Wars-esque lights with random buttons inside the capsule. And no, I refuse to call it a room – that would be far too generous.

This could be you! (Image: Domain.com.au)

TikToker Christian Hull took followers on a lovely tour of the establishment, and it’s honestly nightmare fuel.

“Ooh, spacious and roomy. That is everything that you get. The mattress is the room… bring your girlfriend home, she’s gonna love it,” he said.

The other highlights? A hook on the wall where you can safely store *one* cap, and a tiny locker to store everything you own in. Moving to the communal rooms, he continued to be less than impressed.

“Ooh, a billiard table, because that’s what young people like to play, and chess,” he joked.

People have piled into the comment section to share their own reviews of similar capsule hotels, with many leaving with emotional scars that will haunt them for life.

“I slept in one of these for one night in New York and I left with acute claustrophobia,” one person said.

“I went to stay in one of those for one night when moving out of my apartment. I went back to my apartment and slept on the floor,” added a second.

Apparently the little pods aren’t soundproof at all either. (Image: Domain.com.au)

“This is honestly terrifying. If this is what the future holds get me off the ride now,” another wrote.

“In the ‘80s this would be where the main character lives in Dystopian Hell City,” a TikToker commented.

Can’t wait for the next capsule real estate listing which claims the space is perfect for those looking for a minimalist and cosy space to call home. Our future is looking SO bright, folks!

Feature Image: TikTok @christanmhull, Domain.com.au