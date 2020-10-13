Cleaning the house. If you’ve gotten this far through this truly cursed year, you’ve either gone one of two ways: 1) Your house is weapons-grade sparkling clean at all times, to the point where there’s bottles of Spray N Wipe now positioned in strategic locations around the house (between couch cushions, behind toilet brush, on top of bed head, etc). 2) You’re living in a Trash Mountain pile of your own filth because who even cares anymore. Luckily for both personality types there’s a very simple solution, and it’s called Robot Vacuums.

Thanks to the truly mammoth on-going 2020 Amazon Prime Day, there’s a wild deal on Ecovacs range of red hot robot vacuums that’ll quietly buzz about your floors for you, leaving you more time to get busy doing nothing.

The fairly hefty discounts apply to the full range of Ecovacs – from the entry level lad through to the high-end heaving bad boy that somehow also mops for you – with discounts as high as a whopping 45% off.

Imagine a world where you don’t have to worry about doing the floors. Imagine how much pressure that takes off your weekend. You just let this little automated psycho go boonta on your surfaces throughout the week and the house is never plagued by dust or spills or cat hair tumbleweeds blowing about the joint ever again. Remarkable.

As with all things Prime Day related, the sale won’t last long, so if you’re keen to take your laziness to a whole new level, you’d better get on it quick sticks. The irony in that isn’t lost on us.

Ecovacs Deebot N79T, $199.00 (28% off)

Ecovacs Deebot 710, $359.00 (45% off)

Ecovacs Deebot Pro U2, $399.00 (33% off)

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO920, $589.00 (34% off)

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8, $899.00 (31% off)

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get at all the good bargains. Luckily for you, there’s 30-day free trials going like the absolute dickens right now. You can get involved with that right HERE.

And for those of you filthy to get around everything else on offer for Prime Day, all the vital details can be found over at Amazon.

Happy cleaning, mates!

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.