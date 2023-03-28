Amazon’s Slinging Robovacs For $1K Off RN With Its Big Smile Sale So See Ya Dust Bunnies

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re like us and still waiting for your Jetsons fever dream of hoverboards and teleportation to happen, you might as well settle for the next best thing: robot vacuum cleaners. Or, as we like to call ’em, auto sucky bois.

With Amazon’s Big Smile Day, you can find some robot vacuums deals at every price point, with a few even offering up to a whopping $1,000 off. Our jaws? On the floor.

Robot vacuums tend to come with a bunch of advanced features, including room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins, cameras and built-in mops, too!

How good are these robo sucky bois?!

Robot vacuums are super appealing because of the minimal effort required by their owners. After a few uses, these little cordless machines will know the ins and outs of your place by using its sensors and cameras to create a mini 3D map of your home so it can pick up all surface-level dirt and dust.

You’ll have to be patient with it, though, since it may bump into yours walls and furniture (he’s still learning!!!), so it may take a few goes before your robovac has fully memorised the layout of your room.

Sadly, you can’t avoid vacuuming forever though, especially if your home’s mostly carpeted. Robot vacuum cleaners simply don’t have the same kind of powerful suction power as your standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum, so while the carpet might look clean on the surface, it’s still recommended you give it a “proper” vacuum for a deeper clean on the reg.

That said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff, so if you’ve got a pet (or a rug) that sheds like a snake, it’s a worthwhile investment. Or you might feel nasty crap under your feet every day.

To ensure you get the most out of your robot vacuum, you’ll need to ensure you clean its filters, dust bins and brushes routinely, so it stays as hygienic and effective as possible.

Anyway, it’s time to strap in as we go over all the best robot vacuums currently on sale thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile Day. Now, let’s go meet your new little house helper below.

The best robot vacuum deals this Big Smile Sale

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8, was $999, now $419

The Ecovac Deebot N8 is a gift sent straight from the Gods. Fitted with an efficient, versatile cleaning solution thanks to an integrated two-stage vacuum and mopping system and total wireless control, your robot does all the hard work for you, no matter where you are.

It’s also quiet, employs smart protection cleaning and has multiple cleaning modes depending on what type of surface your bot is working on.

Shop it here.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+, was $1,499, now $719

The DEEBOT N8+ is the big sister of the N8 and comes with an innovative auto-empty station controlled by the app. You can empty your bot when it’s full without coming into contact with the dust.

This baby also boasts increased suction power to handle troublesome pet hair and dust in the house for anyone fighting off any indoor allergies this winter season.

Shop it here.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8+, was $1,299, now $799

Fitted with state-of-the-art TrueDetect 3D technology. The DEEBOT OZMO T8+ uses a 3D scanning algorithm and TrueMapping to precisely detecting even the smallest of obstacles in the room to avoid collisions, getting stuck or tangled.

It offers a deep clean with superior cleaning efficiency. It is ensured with ECOVAC’s powerful pressure-retention suction system and the OZMO mopping technology that consists of a water tank so you can enjoy a vacuum and mop in one go.

The T8+ comes with an auto-empty station that holds up to 30 days of dust and dirt with the station’s disposable dust bag.

Shop it here.

iRobot Roomba 692, was $499, now $349

This baby is an absolute gun at doing things on autopilot. Think: avoiding objects, scheduling cleans and emptying its own bin, so you, my friend, don’t have to lift more than a finger.

The more you use this robovac, the more it continuously learns and adapts to your home to create personalised cleaning suggestions. For example, in the spring (during allergy and pet-shedding season), it may suggest a more frequent cleaning schedule. It even has a built-in edge sweeping brush to clean walls, edges and corners because who has the time these days?

Shop it here.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Turbo, was $2,499, now $1,499

You want the best of the best? Well, babes, you’re looking at her. The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Turbo is one of the most intelligent and effective robovacs out there RN. A 14-in-1 showstopper, this robovac can suck, sweep, mop, wash, empty itself and fold your laundry. Just kidding, it definitely cannot fold your laundry, but the rest is true!

You can even command it with your voice to start and stop and its 5,000Pa suctioning power is much stronger than that of most other auto sucky bois.

Shop it here.

More robot vacuum deals

You can find more Ecovacs, iRobot and Roborock robot vacuum cleaners on sale for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here.

FYI, some deals may be limited to Amazon Prime members only, so make sure you get ya grubby hands on a free 30-day trial here to access all the deals, too!