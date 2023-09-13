How To Find The Right Pillow For Yr Sleep Style If Ya Wanna Show Yr Eyebags Who Runs The Joint

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one thing that backpacking for over three months has taught me, it’s that the fucking backbone of a good night’s sleep comes down to the quality of your pillows.

I mean sure, the right mattress and soft sheets are nice, but they’re not going to be responsible for leaving your neck entirely immobile for the entire course of the day, nor is their absence going to make sleeping feel akin to rolling around on hard concrete. So, if there’s absolutely one thing you take from this article — it’s to make sure you invest in good, supportive pillows. And better yet, make sure they suit your sleep style.

Now you’re probably thinking, “Okay….so, what the fuck is my sleep style and how do I know if my pillow aligns with it?” and same, sis. The big, wide world of pillow artistry wasn’t something you’d catch me thinking about a few years ago. But, in the name of never wanting to wake up with a crook neck again, it’s worth learning about.

Us our glorious mountain of new pillows

To give you a beginner crash course, you’ve got the people who like to sleep on their tummy and need a soft, flat pillow that gives support without lifting your head and neck too far. Then, you’ve got your side sleepers who need a firm-to-extra-firm one to avoid a cramped neck.

Back sleepers (tell me your secrets) require a medium-to-firm one that ensures the head and neck are supported and that you don’t sag backwards. And finally, if you’re one of those folks who tosses and turns all night (lol, me), you’re probably more of a combination sleeper who needs a soft-to-medium one that offers both firmer and softer parts that you can work your way around while you sleep.

You’ve also got to factor in the fibres and materials that pillows are made from to ensure durability and comfort. So uh, lots to think about, huh?!

Luckily for you, I’m here to help with a list of the perfect pillow options for every sleep style.

Read (and dream) on, my friends.

If you sleep on your stomach try, one of these soft, flat pillows

Koala Cloudy Pillow, $155 There’s absolutely nothing worse than being a stomach sleeper and having to jam your head fkn face-first into the hardest rock of a pillow. That’s why softer, flat pillows service front sleepers well. And just by the way this model has positioned Koala’s Cloudy Pillow, you already know it’s as soft as a marshmallow. Shop Koala

Emma Sleep Foam Pillow, $125 For a stomach sleeper, your pillow shouldn’t be too high because this creates strain on your head and neck. Emma’s Foam Pillow aims to counteract that with its adjustable layers. This means you can take out a layer or two to make it totally flat for stomach sleeping, and then add them back if need be. Shop Emma Sleep

Hilton Health Latex Soft Pillow, usually $119, now $83 While these bad boys are as soft and flat as they come for stomach sleepers, they still provide a touch of density and cushioning — just so you’re not nose-to-nose with your mattress. They’re also going for a pretty neato almost $30 off. Shop Hilton

If you’re a side sleeper, try one of these firm-to-extra-firm ones

Ergoflex HD Memory Foam Pillow, usually $199.99, now $129.99 Side sleepers are a whole different ball game. Instead of soft and fluffy, you lot need firm to extra firm cushioning. This will stop your neck from getting jarred in a weird angle. The Ergoflex HD memory foam pillow nails the brief ten-fold. Want to seal the deal? Get $70 with the code ‘FLASH’. Shop Ergoflex

The Sleep Republic Pillow, $130 Sleep Republic’s exclusive foamAIR Technical Cushioning allows your pillow to freely breath while providing firm cushioning and support to your head and neck. It also comes in two different pillow heights. There’s a 10cm for front and back sleepers or 14cm for a higher head position that side sleepers may prefer. Shop Sleep Republic

Easyrest Cloud Support High and Firm Pillow, usually $70, now $35 Aptly named as one of Easyrest’s “High and Firm” options, this baby is perfectly suited for all my side-sleepers. It’s also going for 50% off right now, making it a great budget option if you need to furnish a whole lotta bedrooms — and fast. Shop Easyrest

If you sleep on your back, try one of these medium-to-firm pillows

The Eva Pillow, usually $150, now $120 Back sleepers, you need something that provides higher density and support to make sure your spine is totally aligned while sleeping. That means medium to firm pillows are your best bet. The Eva Pillow is our top choice for the category because it’s totally customisable to your firmness preference. Shop Eva

Macoda Pillow, usually $150, now $130 Next up, we’ve got the Macoda pillow. Focused on creating the perfect balance between comfort and support, this legendary choice has a bunch of top-rated reviews claiming it’s the “most comfortable thing [they’ve] ever put [their] head on”. Shop Macoda

Easyrest Back Sleeper Pillow, usually $59.95, now $39.99 Back with our trusted Easyrest, this bad boy is exclusively designed for back sleepers as it offers firm support, while also having a pure, soft and silky down-like microfibre finish to make sleeping a god-tier experience. Shop Easyrest

If you’re all over the shop (hi, me), try one of these combination ones

The Koala Pillow, $155 To finish, we’ve got the most common sleep style of them all — the combination sleeper (aka the good ol’ tossers and turners). Since we never know how we’re going to end up, nor what position we’ll fall into, you’ve got to be prepared for anything. Thanks to its dual-sided capabilities, it’s no surprise this Koala pillow is a crowd favourite. Shop Koala

Ecosa Pillow, usually $150, now $120 Again, a combo sleeper pillow is best suited when it’s customisable. And this Ecosa pillow shows you how it’s done. With adjustable height options and a unique ergonomic design that can support different sleeping styles based on where you place your head. Shop Ecosa

Tontine Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow, usually $60.95, now $49.95 For a budget option that still gets the job done, Tontine’s Comfortech Memory Foam pillow offers firm softness, and extra support, which ensures no matter how you sleep, you won’t get a debilitating crook in your neck. Shop Tontine

If you’ve already found your ticket to Slumberland (read: dream pillow) and are looking for a new mattress, we’ve tested out a bunch of those here.