Koala Has Kicked Off Its Afterpay Day Sale Early With Up To 30% Off Almost Everything

If you haven’t heard, the legends over at Koala are having a whopping Afterpay Day sale, and the larrikins are starting the party early. Literally, everything that isn’t nailed down is going on sale for up to 30 per cent off, including best-selling mattresses, sofas, sofa beds, desks, bookshelves, homewares, linen and more.

The only catch is that you’ll wanna snatch these deals up super quick, as the whole thing only runs for a couple of days. So, grab ya wallets!

Let’s unpack Koala’s Afterpay Day sale.

From the looks of things, there’s up to 25 per cent off mattresses and sofas, including the Koala Luxe (from $1,500, usually $2,000), the Koala Plus (from $772.20, usually $990), the Koala Mattress (from $722.50, usually $850), and the Koala SE Mattress (from $585, usually $650).

Koala’s Plus Mattress

You can also get up to 30 per cent off sofa beds, including the new Byron Sofa Bed (from $1,743, usually $2,490), the Cushy Sofa Bed (from $1,112, usually $1,390), the original Sofa Bed (from $1,096.50, usually $1,290) and the Stunner Sofa Bed ($2,175.50 usually $2,290).

Koala’s Sofa Bed

Aside from mattresses and sofa beds, you can also score up to 20 per cent off regular sofas, bed bases and homewares, including the Kirribilli Bed Base (from $920, usually $1,150), the Modern Sofa (from $1,436.50, usually $1,690), and the Lazy Sunday Throw ($60, usually $75) — to name a few.

There’s also up to 20 per cent off linen and pillows if you need to freshen up your grubby bedroom. That means you can grab yourself some fresh bedsheets, from $157.25 (usually $185), a new duvet, from $157.25 (usually $185), and a cloud-like pillow, from just $131.75 (usually $155).

Koala’s Balmain Bed Base

If that wasn’t a party already, you can even cop 15 per cent off their Workmate desk ($573.75, usually $675) which has a bunch of epic storage options and some decent matching office chairs to choose from as well. All my minimalist queens, please unite.

You’ll be happy to know there’s none of that pesky “you can’t return anything you buy during a sale and also you have to give us your soul” business here either. All the products you buy in the sale are still eligible for Koala’s risk-free 120-night trial and free express delivery. NICE ONE.

Now, technically, the official Afterpay Day sales don’t kick off until Thursday, 15th August at 8am (AEST) and will run until midnight on Sunday, 18th August. Koala has just started its sale early. However, if you’d like to check out some of the other early sales, head here for our full roundup.

