If you’ve been keen to jump on the mattress-in-a-box trend but cant afford to drop a couple of weeks worth of rent on your bed, you’re in luck because Kmart has just released a cheapo version that’s apparently as good as the big names.

You truly can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, but as it turns out, you *can* put a price on a good mattress. And unfortunately, that price is usually crazy expensive.

But thankfully, the cheapo gods at Kmart have answered our prayers with a not-shit mattress that won’t cost you more than your life is actually worth.

The mattresses are super affordable, and have already received rave reviews from shoppers who think they are just as good (or better) than the $2,000 ones.

“I’m considering switching it into our own room to replace our $2000 mattress,” one shopper wrote on Facebook.

“Absolute score, best mattresses I’ve ever owned,” another said.

All four sizes (single, double, queen and king) have 5-star reviews on the website, based on over 250 reviews, which means you *probably* won’t regret grabbing one.

“The perfect innerspring mattress for everyone, whether it’s for yourself or a guest bed. This affordable low profile option incorporates a no flip technology and will keep you comfortable all night,” the website reads.

Prices range from $149 for a single, to just $199 for a full king-sized mattress. I simply cannot stress this enough: this is Monopoly money compared to the big brands.

If $199 still feels like a bit of a splurge, you’ll be stoked to know that this bad boy comes with a five year warranty, which means you can guarantee at least five years of restful sleep before you’ll need to replace it.

I don’t know about you, but after the year we’ve had, I could use five years of uninterrupted sleep.

The mattress is available for delivery only (which is fortunate, if you aren’t too keen on lugging a whole mattress home from the shops).

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to be sitting at my front door, eagerly awaiting my new mattress. BRB, catching some well deserved Zs.