If organisational porn is your guilty pleasure, it’s time to dust off the ol’ resume because IKEA is officially hiring “tidy technicians.”

IKEA is on the hunt for ten total neat freaks who want to get paid to tidy and organise other peoples’ houses. Talk about a dream job.

If you’re the resident Marie Kondo of your friendship group, or your spice shelf is meticulously alphabetised and colour-coded, this job is for you.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer this role that will further assist IKEA in its mission to create a better life for the many people. In this case, bringing gladness to homes via organisation and decluttering,” IKEA People and Culture Manager Kent Eriksson said.

If you’re picked to become an official IKEA Regional Städad (Swedish for tidy) Technician, you’ll be put through their tidy training program, which will teach you the skills, tools and expertise needed to Marie Kondo the absolute shit out of any space.

Successful applicants will be put through an organisational bootcamp designed by IKEA’s resident interior designer Tabitha Lage.

“We want to alleviate the stresses within the home so that Aussies can enjoy their space and live a better everyday life at home; improving their overall wellbeing,” Tabitha said.

“However, we can’t do it alone, which is why we’re looking for our next co-workers who can help us bring joy to the many homes of Australia.”

Honestly, I’m considering quitting my job just for a chance at being sent to IKEA’s organisational bootcamp, which I can only assume is a tidying summer camp that serves up Swedish meatballs for dinner every night.

According to the official job description you don’t need any specific qualifications, just a love for home organisation and an expertise in decluttering.

“Successful applicants will have a flair for decluttering, an eye for organisation and a desire to tidy,” the job description reads.

Oh, and did I mention they’ll chuck you a sweet $150/hr to do it?

They’re only hiring temporary/contract employees at the moment, but if your friendly neighbourhood neat freak is in need of some extra cash, this could be a dream job.

And hey, even if you’re not an organisational expert, at least you can rest assured that you’ll probably be able to book one after your next IKEA mission.

Applications are open now, but you’ve only got until January 30 to apply, so stop alphabetising your bookshelf and send in your resume. Candidates should send a resume, cover letter and visual work samples in their application.

The first organisation mission begins on February 29, so it’s about to be a fucking tidy year.

More information can be found on the IKEA Facebook page.