Here Are 19 Of The Best Christmas Gift Voucher Ideas For Absolutely Anyone, Including Great Aunt Mabel

We’re charging headlong into the festive season. You could take a punt on a particular gift, or you could peruse our list of gift voucher ideas and get your loved ones something they actually want: something they’ve picked themselves.

Many will argue that vouchers don’t quite carry the same personal cache as an individual gift. I get it. That said, I love gift vouchers.

Most of the stuff I actually want is either wildly specific or too expensive to be a Christmas gift or both. A gift voucher is a solid way for someone to tell me, ‘Dude, I like you, but not that much.’ I respect that immensely.

In that spirit, please feast your eyes on this list of gift voucher ideas (and a few suggestions for what your lucky recipient could buy with them).

VUSH gift voucher

Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards

Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards, $30

We’re starting this list strong with these sex-themed discussion cards that will help you really get to know your partner in all their forms.

A Mejuri gift voucher

Single-Coloured Mini Hoop

Single-Coloured Mini Hoop, $98

Okay, we know a lot of Mejuri’s stuff is a lil’ more spenny than your usual KK gift limit, but if you want to at least make a dent in the cost of a new gorgeous necklace or earrings for your beloved gift recipient, this is the way to do it.

A Boody gift voucher

Shelf Bra Crop Top

Shelf Bra Crop Top, $44.95

Made from bamboo and completely breathable in the face of hot girl summer, this cropped basic — fitted with a shelf bra — is made for layering, lounging around, and even pairing with jeans for a relaxed beach ‘fit.

A-beauty gift voucher

Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation

Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation, $54

Made from oat milk, peach and vitamin C, this Ere Perez foundation offers a medium to full coverage finish. The nutrient-dense ingredients packed into this lil’ number are also free from impurities, so rest assured, it won’t clog pores.

Tribe Skincare gift voucher

Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin

Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin, $49

Featuring a gentle balm cleanser, an exfoliant, hydrating moisturiser and an anti-breakout serum  — this is the perfect starter pack for my girlies who wanna give their skin some extra TLC this summer.

Bunnings Warehouse gift voucher

Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit

Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit, $277

Some hand tools are a little more traditional. Besides, who doesn’t have a home improvement project they’ve been eyeing off for months?

Endota Spa gift voucher

Customised Facial

Customised facial, from $135

Been a while since you’ve felt someone’s touch? Same! Alleviate someone else’s deprivation with an Endota Spa gift voucher.

Steam digital gift card

Steam Digital Gift Cards

Steam digital gift cards, $5-$100

Alternatively, if your loved ones are quite happy to stay inside a bit longer, you could do a lot worse than a Steam gift card.

Priceline gift card

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette, $132

I should not need to explain to you how versatile a Priceline gift voucher can be. I am fairly sure if you partnered this with the Bunnings one listed above, you could fit out an entire home and stock every cupboard in the bathroom.

Ticketmaster e-gift card

Ticketmaster E-Gift Card

Ticketmaster e-gift card, $10-$450

Live touring is back big time, so you may as well make up for all the gigs you and your mates missed during the ‘rona.

Temple & Webster gift voucher

Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set

Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set, $99 — $149.00

Sleep easy knowing those near and dear can access some reasonably-priced homewares and furniture.

Beer Cartel gift certificate

Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA

Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA, $11.00 per can

Make sure your mate’s next gathering is well-catered for over the next few months with Beer Cartel vouchers (and expect to swipe a few tins at the next backyard session).

Cotton On gift voucher

Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami

Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami, $24.99

I can guarantee there’s someone in your life who’d appreciate a cute little butterfly cami right about now.

Kikki.K e-gift voucher

2023 Civic Weekly Diary
2023 Civic Weekly Diary A4, $59.99

Help someone get organised and excited for the year ahead with a handy-dandy Kikki.K e-gift voucher.

The Iconic gift voucher

Large Jewellery Case

Large Jewellery Case, $49.99

A gift voucher for The Iconic is so, well, iconic because they don’t just sell clothes. They sell shoes, jewellery, homewares, luggage, and so much more. It’s a snazzy, versatile and thoughtful gift voucher for anyone you’re not quite sure about.

Elite Supplements gift voucher

100% Whey Protein

100% Whey Protein, $74.90

Give the gift of gains this summer with a voucher for protein-slingers Elite Supplements. Will it help your mate’s deadlift form? Look, that’s debatable, but you can sort them out with some recovery shakes.

Joy’s De’Lights gift voucher

S’Mores Pop-Tarts

S’Mores Pop Tarts, $11.49

Can’t sneak to the US or the UK to fulfil your friend’s foreign lolly fix? Don’t stress. Sort them out with a voucher for Joy’s De’Lights, and let them choose their own sugar-coated adventure.

Mecca gift voucher

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $49.00

I’m not sure about you, but my pandemic skincare strategy was ‘ignore for as long as possible’. If someone handed me a Mecca voucher, with the insinuation that I should buy some kind of serum, moisturiser or mask, I wouldn’t be mad.

Lush gift voucher

Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb

Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb, $12.95

A lot of us have been neglecting our self-care routines recently, particularly over the busy festive season. With a Lush gift voucher, your loved one will be able to pamper themselves into the new year.

