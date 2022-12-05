Here Are 19 Of The Best Christmas Gift Voucher Ideas For Absolutely Anyone, Including Great Aunt Mabel

We’re charging headlong into the festive season. You could take a punt on a particular gift, or you could peruse our list of gift voucher ideas and get your loved ones something they actually want: something they’ve picked themselves.
Many will argue that vouchers don’t quite carry the same personal cache as an individual gift. I get it. That said, I love gift vouchers.
Most of the stuff I actually want is either wildly specific or too expensive to be a Christmas gift or both. A gift voucher is a solid way for someone to tell me, ‘Dude, I like you, but not that much.’ I respect that immensely.
In that spirit, please feast your eyes on this list of gift voucher ideas (and a few suggestions for what your lucky recipient could buy with them).
VUSH gift voucher
Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards
Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards, $30
We’re starting this list strong with these sex-themed discussion cards that will help you really get to know your partner in all their forms.
A Mejuri gift voucher
Single-Coloured Mini Hoop
Single-Coloured Mini Hoop, $98
Okay, we know a lot of Mejuri’s stuff is a lil’ more spenny than your usual KK gift limit, but if you want to at least make a dent in the cost of a new gorgeous necklace or earrings for your beloved gift recipient, this is the way to do it.
A Boody gift voucher
Shelf Bra Crop Top
Made from bamboo and completely breathable in the face of hot girl summer, this cropped basic — fitted with a shelf bra — is made for layering, lounging around, and even pairing with jeans for a relaxed beach ‘fit.
A-beauty gift voucher
Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation
Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation, $54
Made from oat milk, peach and vitamin C, this Ere Perez foundation offers a medium to full coverage finish. The nutrient-dense ingredients packed into this lil’ number are also free from impurities, so rest assured, it won’t clog pores.
Tribe Skincare gift voucher
Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin
Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin, $49
Featuring a gentle balm cleanser, an exfoliant, hydrating moisturiser and an anti-breakout serum — this is the perfect starter pack for my girlies who wanna give their skin some extra TLC this summer.
Bunnings Warehouse gift voucher
Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit
Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit, $277
Some hand tools are a little more traditional. Besides, who doesn’t have a home improvement project they’ve been eyeing off for months?
Endota Spa gift voucher
Customised Facial
Been a while since you’ve felt someone’s touch? Same! Alleviate someone else’s deprivation with an Endota Spa gift voucher.
Steam digital gift card
Steam Digital Gift Cards
Steam digital gift cards, $5-$100
Alternatively, if your loved ones are quite happy to stay inside a bit longer, you could do a lot worse than a Steam gift card.
Priceline gift card
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette, $132
I should not need to explain to you how versatile a Priceline gift voucher can be. I am fairly sure if you partnered this with the Bunnings one listed above, you could fit out an entire home and stock every cupboard in the bathroom.
Ticketmaster e-gift card
Ticketmaster E-Gift Card
Ticketmaster e-gift card, $10-$450
Live touring is back big time, so you may as well make up for all the gigs you and your mates missed during the ‘rona.
Temple & Webster gift voucher
Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set
Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set, $99 — $149.00
Sleep easy knowing those near and dear can access some reasonably-priced homewares and furniture.
Beer Cartel gift certificate
Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA
Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA, $11.00 per can
Make sure your mate’s next gathering is well-catered for over the next few months with Beer Cartel vouchers (and expect to swipe a few tins at the next backyard session).
Cotton On gift voucher
Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami
Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami, $24.99
I can guarantee there’s someone in your life who’d appreciate a cute little butterfly cami right about now.
Kikki.K e-gift voucher
2023 Civic Weekly Diary
2023 Civic Weekly Diary A4, $59.99
Help someone get organised and excited for the year ahead with a handy-dandy Kikki.K e-gift voucher.
The Iconic gift voucher
Large Jewellery Case
A gift voucher for The Iconic is so, well, iconic because they don’t just sell clothes. They sell shoes, jewellery, homewares, luggage, and so much more. It’s a snazzy, versatile and thoughtful gift voucher for anyone you’re not quite sure about.
Elite Supplements gift voucher
100% Whey Protein
Give the gift of gains this summer with a voucher for protein-slingers Elite Supplements. Will it help your mate’s deadlift form? Look, that’s debatable, but you can sort them out with some recovery shakes.
Joy’s De’Lights gift voucher
S’Mores Pop-Tarts
Can’t sneak to the US or the UK to fulfil your friend’s foreign lolly fix? Don’t stress. Sort them out with a voucher for Joy’s De’Lights, and let them choose their own sugar-coated adventure.
Mecca gift voucher
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $49.00
I’m not sure about you, but my pandemic skincare strategy was ‘ignore for as long as possible’. If someone handed me a Mecca voucher, with the insinuation that I should buy some kind of serum, moisturiser or mask, I wouldn’t be mad.
Lush gift voucher
Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb
Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb, $12.95
A lot of us have been neglecting our self-care routines recently, particularly over the busy festive season. With a Lush gift voucher, your loved one will be able to pamper themselves into the new year.
