Here Are 19 Of The Best Christmas Gift Voucher Ideas For Absolutely Anyone, Including Great Aunt Mabel

We’re charging headlong into the festive season. You could take a punt on a particular gift, or you could peruse our list of gift voucher ideas and get your loved ones something they actually want: something they’ve picked themselves.

Many will argue that vouchers don’t quite carry the same personal cache as an individual gift. I get it. That said, I love gift vouchers.

Most of the stuff I actually want is either wildly specific or too expensive to be a Christmas gift or both. A gift voucher is a solid way for someone to tell me, ‘Dude, I like you, but not that much.’ I respect that immensely.

In that spirit, please feast your eyes on this list of gift voucher ideas (and a few suggestions for what your lucky recipient could buy with them).

Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards

Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards, $30

We’re starting this list strong with these sex-themed discussion cards that will help you really get to know your partner in all their forms.

Single-Coloured Mini Hoop

Single-Coloured Mini Hoop, $98

Okay, we know a lot of Mejuri’s stuff is a lil’ more spenny than your usual KK gift limit, but if you want to at least make a dent in the cost of a new gorgeous necklace or earrings for your beloved gift recipient, this is the way to do it.

Shelf Bra Crop Top

Shelf Bra Crop Top, $44.95

Made from bamboo and completely breathable in the face of hot girl summer, this cropped basic — fitted with a shelf bra — is made for layering, lounging around, and even pairing with jeans for a relaxed beach ‘fit.

Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation

Ere Perez Oat Milk Foundation, $54

Made from oat milk, peach and vitamin C, this Ere Perez foundation offers a medium to full coverage finish. The nutrient-dense ingredients packed into this lil’ number are also free from impurities, so rest assured, it won’t clog pores.

Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin

Travel Kit for Oily/Combo Skin, $49

Featuring a gentle balm cleanser, an exfoliant, hydrating moisturiser and an anti-breakout serum — this is the perfect starter pack for my girlies who wanna give their skin some extra TLC this summer.

Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit

Nanoleaf 9 Panels Triangles Smart Lighting Starter Shapes Kit, $277

Some hand tools are a little more traditional. Besides, who doesn’t have a home improvement project they’ve been eyeing off for months?

Customised Facial

Customised facial, from $135

Been a while since you’ve felt someone’s touch? Same! Alleviate someone else’s deprivation with an Endota Spa gift voucher.

Steam Digital Gift Cards

Steam digital gift cards, $5-$100

Alternatively, if your loved ones are quite happy to stay inside a bit longer, you could do a lot worse than a Steam gift card.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette, $132

I should not need to explain to you how versatile a Priceline gift voucher can be. I am fairly sure if you partnered this with the Bunnings one listed above, you could fit out an entire home and stock every cupboard in the bathroom.

Ticketmaster E-Gift Card

Ticketmaster e-gift card, $10-$450

Live touring is back big time, so you may as well make up for all the gigs you and your mates missed during the ‘rona.

Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set

Chocolate Gingham Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set, $99 — $149.00

Sleep easy knowing those near and dear can access some reasonably-priced homewares and furniture.

Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA

Hawkers Olivia Rye West Coast IPA, $11.00 per can

Make sure your mate’s next gathering is well-catered for over the next few months with Beer Cartel vouchers (and expect to swipe a few tins at the next backyard session).

Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami

Graphic Straight Neck Rib Cami, $24.99

I can guarantee there’s someone in your life who’d appreciate a cute little butterfly cami right about now.

2023 Civic Weekly Diary



2023 Civic Weekly Diary A4, $59.99

Help someone get organised and excited for the year ahead with a handy-dandy Kikki.K e-gift voucher.

Large Jewellery Case

Large Jewellery Case, $49.99

A gift voucher for The Iconic is so, well, iconic because they don’t just sell clothes. They sell shoes, jewellery, homewares, luggage, and so much more. It’s a snazzy, versatile and thoughtful gift voucher for anyone you’re not quite sure about.

100% Whey Protein

100% Whey Protein, $74.90

Give the gift of gains this summer with a voucher for protein-slingers Elite Supplements. Will it help your mate’s deadlift form? Look, that’s debatable, but you can sort them out with some recovery shakes.

S’Mores Pop-Tarts

S’Mores Pop Tarts, $11.49

Can’t sneak to the US or the UK to fulfil your friend’s foreign lolly fix? Don’t stress. Sort them out with a voucher for Joy’s De’Lights, and let them choose their own sugar-coated adventure.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $49.00

I’m not sure about you, but my pandemic skincare strategy was ‘ignore for as long as possible’. If someone handed me a Mecca voucher, with the insinuation that I should buy some kind of serum, moisturiser or mask, I wouldn’t be mad.

Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb

Partridge In A Pear Tree Bath Bomb, $12.95

A lot of us have been neglecting our self-care routines recently, particularly over the busy festive season. With a Lush gift voucher, your loved one will be able to pamper themselves into the new year.