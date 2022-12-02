15 Things To Buy Your Fur Baby For Christmas Bc Pets Deserve Presents Too

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, whether you’ve almost wrapped your Christmas shopping or just made a start (lol me), we’re guessing there’s one person you might have accidentally overlooked, your pets. It’s not that anyone ever means to overlook their furry little friends at Xmas, it’s just that we’re often a little more focused on our friends and family. The good news is that it’s not too late to find the perfect gift idea for your pets.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of gift ideas for dogs, cats and everything in between from places like PetCulture, PetBarn, The Iconic and more so you can find the perfect present for your pet.

First things first, though, let’s just marvel at these cute Christmas outfits for pets.

Christmas Outfits for Pets

FuzzYard XMAS Santa Hat, $5.54 (usually $9.89)

What’s more festive than this adorable Santa hat for your pup? Christmas photo, anyone?

Where to buy: PetCulture ($5.54)

FuzzYard XMAS Reindeer Antlers, $5.54 (usually $9.89)

Okay, coming only second to the Santa hat are the reindeer ears.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($5.54)

FuzzYard XMAS Bandana Pizzamas Tree, $9.89

Where to buy: PetCulture ($9.89)

If your pet simply can’t stand to wear something on their head, this little Xmas bandana is the perfect Christmas compromise.

Gift Ideas for Dogs & Dog Lovers

Lickimat Orange Dog Slomo, $20.99

Make your puppers mealtimes more fun with a LickiMat. They help to promote healthy licking behaviour, which releases ‘feel-good’ endorphins to minimise things like anxiety, boredom, and destructive behaviours. The pad is designed to be loaded with all kinds of yummy treats like wet, dry, raw, or liquid food. It also doubles as a slow feeder to help stop your dog from gulping down food and prevent bloat, indigestion, and other tummy troubles.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($20.99)

FuzzYard Eskimo Truffle Dog Bed, $109.99

If your doggo loves to sleep, this truffle dog bed would be the perfect Christmas gift. Not only will it look good in your home, but the doughnut-style bed features extra high walls that offer excellent neck and head support while helping your dog feel safe and secure.

Where to buy: Petculture ($109.99)

EzyDog Oxford Leather Dog Collar Black, $64

Treat your pup to a shiny new collar. This one from PetCulture is made from natural leather and created for both style and function. It also has a padded lining to prevent chafing around your dog’s neck.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($64)

All Day Plush Octopus Dog Toy, $29.99

Plush toys are a quick and easy gift idea that your dog will love.

Where to buy: PetBarn ($29.99)

iFetch Too Balls Dog Toy, $21.99

What dog wouldn’t froth getting a set of tennis balls for Christmas?

Where to buy: PetBarn ($21.99)

Frank Green Accessory Pack, $62.80

Alright, this one’s for dogs and their owners. It’s a cute accessory pack from the legends at Frank Green, and it includes a poo bag holder, a treat holder, a bowl attachment, and poo bags.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($62.80)

Sebastian Says Dog Raincoat, $130

Since La Nina isn’t going anywhere, it could be worth investing in a little raincoat for your pup.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($130)

Gift Ideas for Cats & Cat Lovers

All Day Spot It Breakaway Cat Collar, $14.99

Every kitty cat needs a new collar, and this monogrammed spotted one is super cute.

Where to buy: PetBarn ($14.99)

Lickimat Purple Felix Cat, $11.99

LickMat’s are perfect for mimicking your cat’s more natural feeding experience. Much like the dog version we mentioned above, it also helps to release endorphins that help prevent boredom and anxiety. It also stimulates saliva production, which protects the teeth and gums.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($11.99)

Kazoo Scratch Post Cream Cat Scratcher, $69.99

A good cat scratching post is the perfect gift for your precious little kitty, and it also gives them somewhere to claw that isn’t your curtains, carpets, and couches.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($69.99)

Da Bird Go Cat Teaser Long Wild Thing, $21.99

Perfect for playtime, this little teaser is designed to activate your cat’s natural hunting instincts. With a few (feline) flicks of this toy, your cat will be pouncing, chasing, and scratching for endless entertainment.

Where to buy: PetCulture $21.99

Scream Loud Orange & Pink Lattice Ball W/Feather, $9.99

These pink and orange feather balls should do the trick if you’re looking for a toy that’ll entertain your furry little friend for hours on end.

Where to buy: PetCulture ($9.99)

Now that we’ve given you a few good gift ideas for pets, we should probably direct you to our gift ideas for everyone else too. Just in case you’ve left things until the last minute again.